BENSON − Benson High School hosted the 11-team Benson Golf Invitational/Cochise County Championships at the San Pedro Golf Course on Tuesday, May 2.
“Everything went amazing; the whole atmosphere was like state, with everyone coming in with their game faces on,” Benson High School athletic director Eric Tatham said. “We had 55 golfers who all seemed excited to compete. We had a shotgun start (all groups starting on different holes at the same time) and it all went off with no hitches.
“The idea is that the teams and players get a tournament similar in nature to what they would/will see at state. Our plan is to have the Cochise County Championships as the last golf tournament of the regular season prior to the state tournament.”
Plaques were presented to the top three teams. Finishing first were the Tucson Mica Mountain Thunderbolts with a score of 299. Second was the Tucson Tanque Verde Hawks at 352. The Willcox Cowboys were third at 355 and the Benson Bobcats finished eighth at 400.
Five players from each team competed with the top four scores counting for the team score. Medals were awarded to the top finishers. Placing first was Mica Mountain freshman Hudson Parker, second was Mica Mountain freshman Jake Chen, third was Mica Mountain freshman Hunter Chen, fourth was Mica Mountain freshman Tyla Greenwood, and fifth was Benson freshman Bianka Goerke, who shot a team-best score of 81.
Also competing for the Bobcats were seniors Logan Garza (95) and Kayleanna Dallaportas (105) and juniors Victor Dallaportas (110) and Sebastian Pajak (124).
Sophomore Landon Ward shot a 85 led the Willcox golfers. He was followed by senior Jarren Friend (86), sophomore Trevor Ward (89), sophomore Travis Larson (95) and senior Keith Landry Jr. (113).
The invitational was the last chance for golfers to qualify for the state tournament.
“We put a lot of time into organizing the invitational, having meetings with our athletic director Eric Tatham and David Nikitas from the golf course to come up with a plan and get everything ready,” Benson coach Jeff Christensen said. “This was the most teams we have ever had at our annual invitational; this year the name was just changed to the ‘Cochise County Championships.’ ”
Christensen has seen the Benson team make big strides during the season.
“Last year we had our best players shooting in the upper 40s to low 50s with most of the beginners shooting in the 60s because they just started. This year we had everyone consistently improving; Bianka was in the low 40s, Logan in the 40s, Kayleanna knocked off 15 strokes from last year, and a mixture of kids going out daily to compete for the other top spots. It’s looking pretty good for next year.”
Herald/Review Sports Editor Bruce Whetten and reporter Hector Acuna contributed to this article.
