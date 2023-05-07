BENSON − Benson High School hosted the 11-team Benson Golf Invitational/Cochise County Championships at the San Pedro Golf Course on Tuesday, May 2.

“Everything went amazing; the whole atmosphere was like state, with everyone coming in with their game faces on,” Benson High School athletic director Eric Tatham said. “We had 55 golfers who all seemed excited to compete. We had a shotgun start (all groups starting on different holes at the same time) and it all went off with no hitches.

