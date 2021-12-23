WILLCOX — The Willcox Cowboys hosted nine teams for their annual Willcox Wrestling Invitational on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 17-18.
The two-day event had all teams competing in duals to determine individual and team champions.
Placing first in team dual competition were the Division IV Pima Roughriders, followed by the Division II Pueblo Warriors in second, the Division IV Thatcher Eagles in third and the home team Division IV Cowboys in fourth. Other teams competing from Division IV were the Benson Bobcats, the Bisbee Pumas, the St. David Tigers, the Valley Union Blue Devils and the Division III Douglas Bulldogs.
Outstanding Wrestlers of the Meet awards went to 120-pound Douglas senior Albert Ambriz, 157-pound Willcox sophomore Kash Macumber and 165-pound St. David senior Brayden Merrill.
Cochise County wrestlers who placed in the meet were:
106 pounds: Second place, freshman Landon Ward of Willcox and fourth place, freshman Juan Villalobos of Douglas.
113 pounds: Third place, freshman Joshua Acosta of Douglas.
120 pounds: First place, senior Ambriz of Douglas; second place, freshman Mario Fernandez of Willcox; fourth place, freshman Dylan Mitchell of Valley Union; and sixth place, freshman Mason Richardson of Bisbee.
126 pounds: Fifth place, freshman Camryn Fulcher of Benson.
132 pounds: Second place, senior John Collins of Willcox; third place, freshman Alvaro Fonseca of Douglas; fifth place, sophomore Isaiah Valdez of Valley Union; sixth place, freshman Aubry Harris of Benson.
138 pounds: First place, junior Colton Tyra of Benson; fourth place, senior Dario Noriega of Bisbee; fifth place, sophomore Sammy Judd of St. David.
144 pounds: Fourth place, sophomore David Allred of Willcox and sixth place, sophomore Gavin Strouse of Benson.
150 pounds: First place, senior Devin Deskins of St. David; fourth place, sophomore Liam Cluff of Benson; fifth place, junior Seth Verdugo of Willcox.
157 pounds: First place, Macumber of Willcox and fifth place, senior Alessandro Torres of Douglas.
165 pounds: First place, Merrill of St. David; second place, senior Ryan Francione of Benson; sixth place, senior Kevin Ybarra of Douglas.
175 pounds: Second place, senior Tyler Paquette of Benson; fifth place, sophomore Elijah Riesgo of Valley Union; sixth place, Albert Echave of Bisbee.
190 pounds: Third place, sophomore Ed Tingle of Willcox; fourth place, freshman Samuel Martin of Benson; fifth place, junior Stevan Madrid of Bisbee; sixth place, senior Manuel Pickell of Douglas.
215 pounds: First place, senior Nito Hernandez of Bisbee; second place, freshman Travis Larson of Willcox; sixth place, junior Zane Cluff of Benson.
285 pounds: First place, junior Nathan Beeman of Benson; third place, senior Edward Holly of Bisbee; fourth place, sophomore Jaden Wilson of Willcox.
“The invitational ran smoothly,” Willcox coach Patrick Macumber said. “All our workers did a great job. Everyone is just glad we’re wrestling again.”
Willcox will be competing again on Wednesday, Dec. 29, against Tucson Santa Rita, St. David and Elfrida Valley Union at St. David.
