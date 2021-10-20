WILLCOX — Taking a week off to deal with COVID-19-related protocol didn’t deter the Willcox Cowboys, who improved their record to 7-0 Saturday following a 46-7 win over the Bisbee Pumas.
Willcox quarterback Ayden Fuentes ran for four touchdowns and threw for another as the Cowboys scored just once in the opening quarter, driving 70 yards in 11 plays, scoring on a 5-yard run by junior Christian Pando. Alexis Hernandez’s extra point gave the Cowboys a 7-0 lead.
Fuentes finished the night with 20 carries for 268 yards and was 1-for-4 in passing for 19 yards.
Scoring heated up in the second quarter when Fuentes’ had his 19-yard pass deflected by Bisbee’s Sebastian Lopez and into the hands of Rico Lunt for a touchdown. Fuentes later scored on a 31-yard run, which after Hernandez’s extra point kick gave Willcox a 21-0 lead.
The Cowboys fumbled a possession later in the quarter, which the Pumas converted into points when Diego Chavez scored from 15 yards out. Camden Miller’s extra point cut Willcox’s lead to 21-7 at the half.
The second half was all Willcox as Fuentes scored on runs of 22 and 5 yards in the third quarter and had an 82 yard TD run in the fourth, which followed Pando’s 1-yard TD run.
“The story of the game was turnovers, poor tackling and penalties,” Pumas coach Brian Vertrees said. “Essentially we got outplayed. Willcox is a talented and well-coached team, and we did not do the little things well enough to give ourselves a chance to win. That falls on me for the most part. We have to spend a lot of time reinforcing fundamentals this week.
“We have another really solid and well-coached team coming to town this week, and if we have the same kind of sloppy play this week, it will get ugly really quickly. I know our guys will come out ready to work, but we have to remember that in our conference there is so little room for error, and we have to get out of our way to have a shot to compete.”
Diego Chavez led the Bisbee offense with 105 yards on 15 carries. Lopez was 1-for-5 in passing for 14 yards.
“I’m pleased with how we played coming off a COVID break,” Willcox coach Eric Hjalmarson said. “We know that with this win over Bisbee, we are guaranteed a playoff spot and a possible home field advantage. We’re also pleased with where we are at in our season, but we do have two tough games coming up with Morenci and Benson.”
Pando had 18 carries for 148 yards and two scores. Through seven games this season, Pando has rushed for 1,156 yards and has scored 19 touchdowns.
Willcox 7-0 overall, 6-0 in conference, 2-0 in the 2A San Pedro Region, will be in Morenci Friday taking on a Wildcats team (6-2, 6-1, 2-1) that will be honoring its seniors while looking to bounce back from last Friday’s thumping by Benson.
The Pumas meanwhile (3-5, 3-4, 0-3), will host Pima (5-2, 5-0, 5-0) in its final home game of the season Friday. Nine Bisbee seniors and one manager will be honored along with their families prior to the start of the game. Kickoff for both games is slated for 7 p.m.
Linda Lou Lamb contributed to this article.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.