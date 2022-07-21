SIERRA VISTA − The Willcox All-Stars are headed to the state championship softball game in the 8-10 All-Star tournament after knocking off defending champion Cave Creek Cactus Foothills 2-1 in extra innings Wednesday night in the semifinal showdown at Domingo Paiz Complex on Tacoma Street.
Wednesday’s semifinal showdown, which included an hour and 50-minute rain/lightning delay was a pitcher’s duel between Willcox’s Hattie Macumber and Foothills’ Sloane Hjermsted.
Neither pitcher gave up a hit until the fourth when the weather delay hit.
Macumber allowed one run and three hits, striking out 19 and walking one.
Hjermsted gave up two runs and four hits, fanned 16 and walked six.
Willcox placed runners on base in the bottom half of the first but was unable to score as Hjermsted struck out the side to end the inning. For the next 2 1/2 innings, it was three up, three down for the two pitchers.
Macumber lost her no-hit bid in the top of the fourth when Peyton Day and Hjermsted both singled. They ended up being stranded at second and third base as Macumber struck out the final two batters to end the inning.
Julie Larson singled for Willcox in the bottom of the fourth, ending Hjermsted’s no-hitter. She was on first base when lightning was spotted in the area leading to a 30-minute delay that later was stretched to just less than a two-hour delay.
Play resumed around 10 p.m. and Hjermsted proceeded to strike out the next two batters.
Still scoreless at the end of six complete, which is regulation in Little League 8-10 and 10-12 baseball and softball, the game moved to extra innings.
Macumber walked Tinley Ziehmer to lead off the seventh inning. She later scored on an overthrow at third base giving Cactus Foothills a 1-0 lead.
Josey Benavides walked to lead off the bottom of the seventh and Stephany Aguilar followed with a single, setting the stage for Willcox leadoff batter Jaylene Aguirre, who hit a shot to right field that scored Benavides with the tying run and Aguire with the winning run.
Aguirre was 1-for-3 and had two RBIs, Larson and Kassandra Ramirez each were 1-for-3 and Aguilar was 1-for-2 with a run scored.
Day, Hjermsted and Cora Bane each hit 1-for-3 for Cactus Foothills, which drops into the elimination bracket where it will face the winner of Thursday’s elimination game between Queen Creek and Scottsdale Arcadia on Friday at 6 p.m. at Domingo Paiz.
Queen Creek eliminated Tucson Thornydale 24-0 Wednesday and Arcadia knocked out Mesa Four Peaks 20-1.
The winner of Friday’s game will need to beat Willcox twice in order to win the state championship. Saturday’s game time is 6 p.m. If there is an if-needed game, it would be played on Sunday at 6 p.m.
