Willcox, Pima game postponed By herald/review media Sep 25, 2022 Shortly before kickoff Friday for Pima's 2A football game at Willcox serious rain made the field at Willcox High School unplayable.The game was rescheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday.Pima of the 2A Salt Region and Willcox of the 2A San Pedro both are 3-1.Look for a game recap in the Wednesday Herald/Review.
