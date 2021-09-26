If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
PHOENIX — The Willcox Cowboys traveled to Phoenix on Friday to take on North Pointe Prep of the 2A Verde Region, returning home with a decisive victory over the Falcons and improving their season record to 5-0.
“We finished off our three-game road trip to the Valley with a win over North Pointe Prep 63-0,” Willcox coach Eric Halmarson said. “This coming Friday is our homecoming game and first section game against Tombstone. We look forward to a large home crowd and a solid opponent to prepare for. Hopefully we can keep the train a-rolling!”
The Cowboys had 30 plays and posted 10 first downs. Senior Marcus Olivares rushed for 112 yards on seven carries, freshman Jaden Jenkins had 102 yards on five carries and junior Cristian Pando had 99 yards on nine carries.
Junior Evann Truschke had 13 tackles; Jenkins, seven; Pando and freshman David Allred, six each; and senior Logan Nuzzo, senior Spencer Allred and junior Michael Martinez had five each. Martinez recovered one fumble.
Olivares and Pando had three rushing touchdowns each, and Jenkins and Nuzzo had one rushing touchdown each. Junior Alexis Hernandez had one point after touchdown kick. Pando had two 2-point conversions and sophomores Kash Macumber and Remington Todd had one each.
The Cowboys will host the Tombstone Yellow Jackets on Friday, Oct. 1. It will be the first 2A San Pedro Regional game of the season for both teams. It will also be the Cowboys’ homecoming game.
