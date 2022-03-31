WILLCOX — Willcox High School freshman Ainsley Hepworth is making a statement in the distance events in track this season, letting it be known that anyone who decides to race her had better be ready.
At the Ted James Douglas Invitational Track meet March 5, the first-year Willcox High School distance runner won the 800-, 1600- and 3200-meter races and was the anchor on the 4x800 relay team that placed third. She scored 30 of her team’s 88.50 points and was named the Outstanding Track Performer at the meet.
Last Saturday, Hepworth and her Willcox teammates were in Bisbee competing in the Bill Taylor Kiwanis Invitational. Hepworth again won the 800-, 1600- and 3200-meter races and was the anchor on the 4x400 relay that came in fourth. She scored 35 of Willcox’s 119 points. In the 3200, she was the lone runner but instead of opting to skip it and rest, she chose to run it, looking to improve her personal best of 13:07.56.
Willcox coach Mike Rand said Hepworth is one of those rare, gifted athletes that come along once in a while.
“She’s brought some freshman leadership and a deep desire to do better,” he said. “She’s determined to go out and run a faster time than she did before every time she runs.”
Rand said Hepworth approached him expressing a desire to run track for WHS this season.
She ran cross country in the fall and led the Willcox girls to the state meet, finishing fourth overall at sectionals. At state, she placed 40th in the field of 121 runners.
“She’s one of those athletes that goes out and trains on her own, even on days we want her to scale back,” Rand said.
Rand has been blessed to have an assistant coach, Ben Wilson, who specializes in distance running. Wilson is now in charge of getting Hepworth ready for her races.
“For being a freshman, Ainsley is very driven to succeed,” Wilson said. “Even at practice she will run with the boys and try to keep up with them. It’s great practice for her.”
Wilson says Hepworth is very gifted as an athlete, but to have that passion and desire at her young age is rare.
“She’s very gifted as a natural athlete so we want to cultivate that and make it grow,” he said.
At the Ted James meet, Willcox had departed only to find out later that the team placed third in the girls meet and that Hepworth had been selected the Outstanding Field Performer.
“I was surprised, but also I wasn’t,” Rand said of Hepworth’s award. “That’s the kind of athlete that she is. She’s a real go-getter. I also have her in (Earth science) class. When I give her an assignment, if I’m not careful she will turn it in before it’s actually due.”
Hepworth said her favorite class at WHS is welding; her favorite food is a hamburger with everything on it. To relax, she enjoys spending time with her dog and running partner, Piper, which she says is a purebred border collie. She has started yoga.
The Willcox freshman said she’s been running for several years and doesn’t listen to music when she runs, saying the best part of running is the feeling she has when it’s over and she looks back at what she just accomplished.
“I ran in Texas before my family moved here,” she said. “I run an average of 3 miles a day. My family lives in Sunsites so it’s really easy to go out and run. I usually go out running with my dog when I do go running.
Hepworth said she’s happy with the season she’s had so far, but knows she can do better and like cross country, her goal is to qualify for state.
Of all the races she runs, Hepworth said she likes the 1600 the best and her goal this year is to run a 5:30 mile and eventually get at or under five minutes. At the Douglas meet, she ran a 6:05.03 mile and brought it down to 6:01.04 at Bisbee on Saturday. Her personal best in the 1600 is 5:59.49. She’s scheduled to run in the Benson Invitational this Saturday, where she will be looking to shave off a few more seconds off her time.
Wilson said Hepworth has the talent and potential to qualify for state this season, and that’s his goal, to have her ready to race.
“It’s going to be tough, but I think I can do it this year,” Hepworth said. “I’ve just got to keep improving my time.”
