WILLCOX — Ayden Fuentes earned his first win for the Willcox Cowboys baseball team early and with a milestone that pitchers don’t often experience — throwing a no-hitter.
The Cowboys were competing in their second game of the Cougar Classic Baseball Tournament at Phoenix Bourgade Catholic High Friday, Feb. 25, and Fuentes was on the mound against the Holbrook Roadrunners of the 3A East Region.
Striking out 13 while walking two of the 23 batters he faced, Fuentes not only helped earn the Cowboys’ second win of the season but threw his first high school no-hitter.
Fuentes adds this accomplishment to the many honors he has earned as a high school athlete. In his sophomore year he was selected to the 2A South Region baseball first team. Last season he was named to the 2A San Pedro Region football first team and was all-state honorable mention as a defensive utility/flex player; his sophomore year he was selected to the 2A San Pedro first team as a quarterback.
Baseball and football are sports Fuentes has played for as long as he can remember. His first athletic experience was playing flag football and T-ball. He worked hard through the years to earn his way onto the Willcox varsity teams, starting his freshman year. As a junior, he was the Cowboys’ quarterback, safety and linebacker, helping Willcox to the 2A state quarterfinals. This baseball season has him not only leading his team from the pitcher’s mound, but also playing shortstop and catcher.
“I enjoy the competitiveness of sports, having the drive and working to beat the other teams,” Fuentes said. “My dad also played in high school, and he was good. He played the same sports that I have. He always pushes me to be my best; he tells me to work to be the best, but there is always someone better. I’ve always enjoyed sports, but I want to go out there in a good way to be as good or better than my dad was in high school and keep the Fuentes name in sports.”
He is not the only Fuentes family member that can be seen at practices and games. His father, Adrian Fuentes, a Willcox High alumnus, is the Cowboys’ head coach; his older brother, AJ, is an assistant coach; and his younger brother, Alec, is a sophomore playing second base. His mother, Pearl, also a Willcox alumni, helps with the scorebook while his younger sister, Payton, can be seen cheering when she isn’t playing softball. Willcox Cowboys athletics is a family event for the Fuentes.
“As a player, Ayden gives it his all — he strives to be the best and better himself all the time,” Adrian said. “He sets goals, and he works hard to obtain them; he’s never been into video games, but has always had a bat and ball or some kind of sporting equipment in his hands. I’m very proud of all his accomplishments.”
Ayden’s mother shares a similar feeling.
“Ayden is very committed to his sports,” she said. “He’s very active so he’s always 100% into whatever sport he’s in during that season and then he’s on to the next sport immediately. Even in the off seasons, they are all playing summer ball (baseball and football).
“He’s also amazing as a son; he makes us proud in everything he does. He has a big heart and is a friend to everyone. We are definitely just as proud of him off the field as we are on the field. He’s a big role model at the school and it’s nice to see others looking up to him, and not just on the field.”
Fuentes appreciates all his parents do for him and his brothers and sister.
“My dad has always been pretty motivating, telling us to just go out there and do our best but also to have fun while we’re playing,” he said. “My mom is always supporting us and cheering us on.”
Cowboys football coach Eric Hjalmarson also gives high praise to his junior player, who impresses him not only an athlete but as a student.
“Ayden is a great young man,” Eric Hjalmarson said of his quarterback. “He is a silent leader who is one of the best three-sport athletes that I’ve been lucky enough to coach. He also does well in the classroom. He comes from a great family that supports him and Willcox athletics.”
As a junior, Fuentes has time to decide his future, but has some athletic goals firmly in place.
“I want to keep good grades, work hard but also have fun playing, give 100% effort win or lose, and always stay positive in all my sports,” he said.
Knowing what goals he looks to achieve, Fuentes believes that having the right mindset, discipline and drive will help him accomplish them with the help of his coaches, teammates and family.
In his free time, Ayden enjoys outdoor activities including hunting, archery, fishing, dirt biking and, of course, weightlifting to help him stay in shape.
