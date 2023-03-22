WILLCOX – During the 2022 football season Willcox and Cochise County were treated to a stellar performance by Willcox High running back Cristian Pando.
The gifted athlete averaged 150 yards per game, scored 38 touchdowns and totaled 1,807 yards.
His junior year he rushed for 1,629 yards.
Pando was a first team 2A San Pedro Region honoree as a linebacker and a second-team honoree as a running back in 2021 and was Region Player of the Year in 2022 and on the All Region First Team.
His team, coached by Eric Hjalmarson, were first in the 2A San Pedro Region, and reached the 2022 AIA state football semifinals.
On March 17 Pando tweeted his announcement, “I’m excited to announce I will be continuing my academic & athletic career at WNMU. Blessed with this opportunity — Locked in.”
Western New Mexico University is in Silver City, New Mexico. The accredited school was founded in 1893, has a student body of more than 3,500 and awards more than 500 degrees annually.
“We are thrilled to have Cristian be a part of our football program,” head coach Billy Hickman said. “He was so productive in high school, and it seemed like he was rarely ever tackled when the ball was in his hands! We are excited to see him do the same here as a Mustang.”
This is the first year for Hickman as head coach, who had been offensive coordinator the past two years.
“I went for a game-day visit in October, and the atmosphere was just really nice, the team seemed really energetic and seemed like they wanted to win,” Pando said, describing his selection.
“I’ve talked to the coaches, yeah. I went with Rodney Cox (of Gametime Recruiting & Consulting); he helped me through the whole recruiting process. After the season I sent him my film, and coach (Sam) Camp (offensive coordinator), he really liked it. We got on a call, and he offered me the opportunity to play at the next level,” Pando said.
“I’m very, very, proud of him, he’ll do well,” Hjalmarson said. “I’m happy for him and his family, they’ll be close and get to watch him play. Plus, he’s so damned smart too, I know he has some academic parts to his scholarships. So, it’s really good, he’s a really good guy.”
Academics, sports, community volunteerism, have created a great collection of memories for Pando.
“It’s just the people, man, like friends, teachers, and administrators, like, they really focus on the kids,” he said. “They never wanna see a kid down, so it’s really like a family. So that’s what I’m going to miss most about this school.”
The multi-sport athlete has been on the mend from an injury that put him out of basketball season and had him miss some baseball.
He’s been active with the team and will return to game action the end of March.
