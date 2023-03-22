willcox-cristian-pando

Willcox High running back Cristian Pando will be on the field for Western New Mexico University next season.

 HECTOR ACUNA HERALD/REVIEW

WILLCOX – During the 2022 football season Willcox and Cochise County were treated to a stellar performance by Willcox High running back Cristian Pando.

The gifted athlete averaged 150 yards per game, scored 38 touchdowns and totaled 1,807 yards.

