PHOENIX — Willcox High School pitcher junior Ayden Fuentes kicked off the baseball season in an impressive manner, firing a no-hitter as the Cowboys beat the Holbrook Roadrunners 4-0 at the Cougar Classic Baseball Tournament hosted Feb. 25-26 by the Phoenix Christian Cougars of the 2A Metro region.
The Cowboys finished the tournament with a 2-2 record.
Willcox took on the Tempe Prep Knights of the 1A East Region in its first game Friday, Feb 25, and won 14-6. The Cowboys led 6-1 at the end of the first, were up 10-1 after two and 14-4 to end the third.
Later that day they faced Holbrook, and Fuentes shined.
“Our bats were very lively the first day against Tempe Prep and Holbrook,” Willcox coach Adrian Fuentes said, “and we came up with some timely hitting in both games.”
On Saturday, Feb 26, the Cowboys took on the Blue Ridge Yellowjackets of the 3A East Region and fell 7-1.
In the final game Willcox met the Phoenix Horizon Honors Eagles of the 2A Valley Region. The Eagles came out strong with six in the first and two in the second inning while holding the Cowboys scoreless through five innings to take the 8-0 win.
“Saturday, we came out flat against Blue Ridge and Horizon Honors,” Fuentes said. “We didn’t hunt the pitches we wanted to hit so we fell short; we also had a lot of base running mistakes.
“Preseason losses are good because they teach us how to deal with loss early instead of later in the season. We learned a lot about what we need to work on for our regional play.”
The Cowboys will host their first regular season game Thursday, March 3, against the St. David Tigers of the 1A South Region. They will travel to Phoenix Friday, March 4, to take on the Phoenix Christian Cougars.
