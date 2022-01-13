WILLCOX — As a three-sport athlete for the Willcox High School Cowboys, sophomore Kash Macumber believes the way he competes is a positive way to represent more than just his athletic abilities.
“Through my sports, I’m trying to represent a good name for my family, my school and my community,” Macumber said.
If numbers could tell part of the story of how positive a representative he has been, his 2021-22 wrestling record of 35-3 at the 157-pound weight class would tell a lot.
Macumber starts his athletic school year as a member of the Cowboys’ varsity football team, competing offensively as a receiver and tight end and defensively as a safety.
“I can’t say enough good things about this young man,” Willcox football coach Eric Hjalmarson said. “He’s a great kid, a straight A student. He has been a two-way starter (offense and defense) as a freshman and sophomore; he played free safety and flanker for us.”
Macumber finishes the school year competing at third base, in the outfield and pitching for the Cowboys.
“I’ve coached Kash since he was in Little League; he’s a great kid from a great family,” Willcox baseball coach Adrian Fuentes said. “He’s very coachable — he listens well and is always respectful. He is a competitor who works hard to be the best. He always has a smile on his face; he’s a kid anyone would want to coach. He’s just a great overall athlete.”
Currently, he is competing in wrestling, a sport he has been around for as long as he can remember. It is a sport his father competed in at high school. His father, Patrick, is the Willcox wrestling coach.
“Kash has been around wrestling since he was 2 years old,” Patrick Macumber said. “He’s grown up in the wrestling room. I coached him in middle school and now in high school.
“I’ve enjoyed coaching him for the last four years. It’s fun, but also difficult to coach your own son. Sometimes it’s hard for him to look at me as a coach when I’m Dad. He has always been fun to have on the team; he’s good at helping our other wrestlers, and he also helps with our youth programs. I’m blessed to be able to spend time with him as his high school coach.”
Wrestling is a family thing for the Macumbers. His mother, Wende, is also involved, from a team mom to keeping the scorebook — and cheering on Kash and his teammates at matches.
“God gave Kash natural abilities, but he still works hard for all of his achievements,” Wende said. “He pushes himself and, win or lose, he always finds something to take out of it and learn from.
“I’m really proud of him. I sometimes get choked up when I’m announcing his name at matches. I’m thankful that I get to be part of his journey as his mom. I’m also thankful for all the coaches he has had; he has been blessed with good coaches in all the sports he plays. He has also had great teammates; they support each other and win or lose together as a team.”
Macumber is thankful for everyone who is part of his journey, from his family to his coaches to his teammates.
“My parents and my sister, Hattie, are my biggest supporters,” he said. “My sister and my mom are always the loudest people at my matches — they are definitely the most spirited. My parents are my role models. They are always showing me how to be a good person, how to be kind to people and treat them right — that kindness is going to get you far in life.”
In addition to competing in three sports, Kash is a member of the Quarterback Club, the Future Farmers of America and the Math Club. He enjoys volunteering at middle school wrestling matches and coaching summer softball with his dad. This year he helped the wrestling club and the Cowboys’ football team with their floats for the annual Rex Allen Days parade.
As a freshman, Kash finished sixth in Division IV wrestling at state in the 145-pound weight class. He was selected to the 2A East all-region second team in baseball. This year he earned all-San Pedro Region second team honors as a defensive back in football.
As for his current goals for wrestling, Macumber is quick to say he is working to eventually win a state championship. He also hopes to earn a place on the podium at every meet he competes in, and, for this season, he has accomplished that goal: first place at the Digger O’Dell and the Willcox Invitational (as well as one of three outstanding wrestlers selected) and second place at the Tim Brown Invitational.
For a sophomore three-sport athlete competing at the varsity level, Macumber is working hard to achieve his goals and representing his family, his school and his Willcox community.
