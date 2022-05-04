Willcox’s Kauffman comes up short in state finals

PHOENIX — Willcox High School’s top tennis player, sophomore Jacob Kauffman, came up short against sophomore Andrew Yang of Arizona College Prep of Phoenix, falling in straight sets 6-2, 7-6 Monday in the Division III state singles championship finals.
The loss was Kauffman’s first of the state tournament; he finishes with a 4-1 record.
Kauffman won his first two matches at the state tournament by identical scores of 6-0, 6-0 on Friday, April 29. On Saturday, April 30, he squared off against Lorenzo Padoan of St. David in the state quarterfinals and won 6-2, 6-0. In the state semifinals later that day he defeated Joel Harland of Tucson Tanque Verde 6-2, 6-2 advancing to Monday’s state championships.
Padoan went 2-1 at state while teammate Kaden Watts won his first-round match 6-1, 6-4 before losing to Yang in the second round 6-0, 6-0.
In doubles, St. David’s duo of Marek Haynie and Brayton Trejo went 1-1, advancing to the second round before being eliminated. Willcox’s Hunter Childers and Spencer Allred lost their first-round match 6-2, 6-0.
Girls event
St. David sophomore Safina Blachly had Cochise County’s best representation at state, winning her first two Division III singles matches by scores of 6-3, 6-2 and 6-3, 6-0.
In the state quarterfinals on Saturday, April 30, Blachly squared off against Hannah Colonge of The Gregory School of Tucson. Blachly lost the first set 6-0, then collapsed during the second set due to what coach James Saunders said was heat exhaustion. She had to forfeit the match
Saunders said Blachly had played two long matches in the hot Phoenix sun on Friday and the effects carried over to Saturday, catching up with her in the second set.
Tombstone’s Skylar Mazzanti lost her opening round match 7-5, 6-0 while Sydney Haynie of St. David also lost in the first round, 6-0, 6-0.
In girls doubles, Willcox’s Jodi Denny and Kamrielle Wyatt were defeated 6-4, 6-0 in the opening round while Tombstone’s duo of Makenzee Meinhardt and Jamora Haynes won their opening-round match 7-5, 6-4 before losing their second-round match 6-1, 6-0.
Team event
The St. David boys team is the last Cochise County representative in the state team tournament.
The Tigers edged Tucson Pusch Ridge 5-4 in the opening round and will face Yang’s Arizona College Prep team at 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, in the quarterfinals.
Sixth-seeded Willcox was upset 5-4 by 11th seed Tanque Verde in the opening round.
In the girls tournament, Tombstone lost 5-1 to Chandler Prep while Willcox lost 5-0 to Pusch Ridge in the first round.
