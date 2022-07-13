SIERRA VISTA — Willcox’s Hattie Macumber likes to pitch.
She’s good at it, and she knows it.
At the District 8 8-10 All-Star Softball tournament at the Domingo Paiz Softball Complex on Tacoma Street June 30 through July 6, Macumber pitched in all three of Willcox’s games, recording three consecutive no-hitters, striking out 36 and walking just two batters.
Her efforts helped the Willcox All-Stars win their second straight District 8 title and once again qualify for the 8-10 state softball tournament at Domingo Paiz.
Willcox kicks off the state tournament Friday at 7:30 p.m. against a team from District 2, either Litchfield Park or Avondale. There will be two games Friday at 5 p.m. and two at 7:30 p.m. There will be four games Saturday with two at 5 p.m. and another two at 7:30 p.m. Sunday will be an off day. Games resume on Monday, July 18, and will continue through Sunday, July 24, if needed.
Last year Willcox went 4-2 at state and finished third, something it wants to improve on.
Macumber and her coach/dad Patrick would like nothing more than to be able to win the state tournament, and what better place to accomplish that than in their district.
“We love the convenience and the home field type of atmosphere of being in Sierra Vista,” Patrick said. “We’ll have to see how it works out for us this year.”
Thanks to a birthday gift from a family friend, Hattie recently had the opportunity to attend the College Softball World Series in Oklahoma City. At the tournaments, booths are set up where people can try their hitting and pitching skills.
Macumber, 11, a sixth-grader at Willcox Middle School, tried out one of the pitching stations and was clocked three consecutive times at 47 miles per hour from a distance of 45 feet with what her dad says was one of the larger softballs. He believes that when Hattie is on, she could reach 50 mph with the ball used for the tournament.
“Going to the World Series was amazing,” Hattie said. “It was really fun being able to watch Oklahoma play. They are a really good team. I had so much fun being there.”
She said her favorite player on the Oklahoma team is freshman pitcher Jordy Bahl, who was 22-1 with 205 strikeouts and 34 walks.
“I like the way she pitches,” Hattie said. “She’s really good.”
Hattie hopes someday to play at the World Series and is putting in all the hard work she hopes will get her there. Her next goal, however, is to pitch for Willcox High School.
Macumber has been known for her speed but recently has developed a changeup.
“It’s not the best but I really like throwing it,” she said. “It’s something I’m still working on.”
The Macumber family is into athletics. Her older brother, Kash, was the Herald/Review Best of Preps Male Wrestler of the Year and was just announced as Willcox High School’s quarterback for the upcoming football season. Patrick is right there coaching softball, football and wrestling with his two kids. Alongside them is mom Wende, who keeps statistics at the games, oftentimes providing them for the media.
“It’s been a great experience for all of us,” Wende said. “They put in a lot of time. It’s really great to see their relationship blossom whether it’s my daughter or my son. It’s nice seeing their hard work paying off in the field. We’re both so proud of what our kids have accomplished. It’s hard to talk about.”
Patrick boasts that Hattie, much like Kash, has pretty much grown up in the wrestling room. She recently placed second in the state tournament in her respective weight class for the second straight year.
Hattie said playing for her dad is hard because he really pushes her, but she’s also aware she is getting better because of it.
“It’s fun having him out there with me when we’re playing,” she said. “I wouldn’t have it any other way.”
Patrick said seven of the players on this year’s team are returners from last year, and they know what to expect and what needs to be done at the state tournament.
He said Hattie’s pitching has become faster this season and while he is confident in her abilities, her teammates are going to need to step up and make the plays defensively and swing the bats well so they can score some runs.
