macumber-softball1.jpg

Cochise County phenom Hattie Macumber, shown in an earlier game, pitched a no-hitter in a 10-0 win Wednesday over Tucson’s Copper Hills All-Stars.

 HECTOR ACUNA HERALD/REVIEW

Playing in the Arizona State Little League Majors tournament for the first time seemed to have little effect on Cochise County phenom Hattie Macumber, who pitched a no-hitter in a 10-0 win Wednesday over Tucson’s Copper Hills All-Stars.

This year’s state tournament is taking place in the Verde Valley.

