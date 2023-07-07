Playing in the Arizona State Little League Majors tournament for the first time seemed to have little effect on Cochise County phenom Hattie Macumber, who pitched a no-hitter in a 10-0 win Wednesday over Tucson’s Copper Hills All-Stars.
This year’s state tournament is taking place in the Verde Valley.
Willcox battled the Queen Creek Heat on Thursday. The score of that game was not available at press time.
Macumber walked the first batter of the game and then proceeded to strike out the next three. She faced just 16 batters, struck out 12 and walked three.
Karlie St. Claire’s two-run home run in the bottom of the first gave Willcox a 2-0 lead.
Willcox added a run in the second when Janelle Vandermeulen scored on a Josey Benavides ground out.
Three more Willcox runs in the third extended its lead to 6-0. Macumber had a two-run double this inning before later scoring on an error.
Willcox closed out the game with a four-run fourth.
Daylin Medrano had an inside the park home runin the fourth which gave Willcox a 9-0 lead.
Lauren Bennett’s run on a passed ball gave Willcox a 10-0 lead, forcing the game to be stopped on account of the 10-run rule.
Willcox had seven hits. Macumber was 1-for-2 with two runs scored and an RBI, St. Clair was 1-for-1 with a run scored and two RBIs, Benavides was 1-for-2 with a run scored and an RBI, Vandermeulen was 1-for-2 with a run scored, Julie Larson was 1-for-2 and was Medrano 1-for-1 with a run scored. Iza Pando was 1-for-2.
“We have a tough draw this year but our girls our tough,” Willcox coach Pat Macumber said. “Let’s see what happens.”
