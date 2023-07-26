Willcox All-Star Hattie Macumber hurled a complete game no-hitter Sunday, leading Arizona to an 8-0 win over the Sparks, Nevada, All-Stars at the Western Regional softball tournament in San Bernardino, California.
Courtesy of Little League Baseball and Softball
Willcox's Iza Pando makes her way toward third with her two-run triple in the fifth inning Sunday that extended Willcox's lead to 7-0.
Pitching on a larger stage in front of a nationally televised audience seemed to have little effect on 12-year-old Hattie Macumber, who registered her seventh no-hitter this summer, leading the Arizona state champion Willcox All-Stars to an 8-0 victory over the Nevada state champion All-Stars from Sparks Sunday at the Western Regional Little League softball tournament in San Bernardino, California.
Willcox advances to Wednesday’s 7 p.m. regional semifinals where it will play Southern California, 11-4 winners Sunday over Northern California in the other winner’s bracket game. The winner of Wednesday’s game will play Friday for the region championship and a berth in the upcoming World Series, which begins Aug. 6 in Greenville, North Carolina.
Macumber’s two-run single in the top of the third inning Sunday against Nevada scored Iza Pando and Carley Torres with the first runs of the game.
In the top of the fifth Willcox added five more runs for a 7-0 lead. Pando smacked a two-run triple that scored Torres and Lauren Bennett. Pando later scored when Jayleen Aguirre reached base on an error.
Karlie St. Claire singled in the top of the sixth and later scored on a wild pitch, giving Willcox an 8-0 lead.
Macumber faced just 21 batters, three over the six-inning limit of 18. She threw 81 pitches, 59 for strikes. She hit two, allowed one runner to reach on an error, struck out nine and didn’t allow a walk. She also hit 1-for-3 with two RBIs.
“I think she is made for the big moments,” said her dad and coach, Pat Macumber. “(She) didn’t waiver a bit. She performed well.”
St. Claire was 1-for-2 with a run scored. Torres and Pando each were 1-for-1 with two runs scored and Pando having two RBIs. Janelle Vandermeulen was 1-for-3.
“We are here to show we belong at any level,” Pat Macumber said. “We have small town girls that can play at big time. Beyond excited to move on to the semifinals and continue to represent Willcox and Arizona.”
All regional softball games are streamed live on ESPN+ for a subscription fee.
