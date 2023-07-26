Pitching on a larger stage in front of a nationally televised audience seemed to have little effect on 12-year-old Hattie Macumber, who registered her seventh no-hitter this summer, leading the Arizona state champion Willcox All-Stars to an 8-0 victory over the Nevada state champion All-Stars from Sparks Sunday at the Western Regional Little League softball tournament in San Bernardino, California.

Willcox advances to Wednesday’s 7 p.m. regional semifinals where it will play Southern California, 11-4 winners Sunday over Northern California in the other winner’s bracket game. The winner of Wednesday’s game will play Friday for the region championship and a berth in the upcoming World Series, which begins Aug. 6 in Greenville, North Carolina.

