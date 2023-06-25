WILLCOX − Moving up from the minors all-stars where she dominated last year to the majors all-stars seems to have had little effect on Willcox All-Star Hattie Macumber, who pitched a perfect game Friday, leading Willcox to an 18-0 win over the Bisbee All-Stars in the first round of the District 8 10-12 Majors All-Star tournament.

The game lasted just three innings as Willcox scored six runs in the top half of the first inning, four in the second and six in the third before play was stopped due to the mercy rule after Bisbee batted in the bottom half of the third.

