WILLCOX − Moving up from the minors all-stars where she dominated last year to the majors all-stars seems to have had little effect on Willcox All-Star Hattie Macumber, who pitched a perfect game Friday, leading Willcox to an 18-0 win over the Bisbee All-Stars in the first round of the District 8 10-12 Majors All-Star tournament.
The game lasted just three innings as Willcox scored six runs in the top half of the first inning, four in the second and six in the third before play was stopped due to the mercy rule after Bisbee batted in the bottom half of the third.
Macumber faced just nine batters, striking out all nine. She threw 40 pitches, 27 of which were strikes.
Dating back to last all-star season Macumber, 11, has pitched in nine games and won all nine. Five of those wins have been no-hitters or perfect games. Adding to last year’s stats she has allowed just seven hits, walked 19 and struck out 115.
Lilly Williams led Willcox at the plate Friday, hitting 3-for-3 with three runs scored. Jayleen Aguirre was 1-for-2 with two runs scored, Macumber 1-for-2 with three runs scored, Carley Torres was 1-for-2 with a run scored and Jacqueline Ramirez was 1-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs.
Aleah Morales was the losing pitcher for Bisbee. She struck out three, walked 10 and gave up 10 hits.
Prior to the Willcox victory, the San Pedro All-Stars rallied from an 11-run deficit to beat the Douglas All-Stars 18-17 in a game that lasted just shy of three hours and had the home plate umpire exit the game due to heat exhaustion.
Douglas scored six runs in the top of the first taking a 6-0 lead. San Pedro tied the game with six runs in the bottom half of the inning.
Douglas took a 7-6 lead in the second inning before adding 10 runs in the third inning extended the lead to 17-6.
San Pedro battled back with two runs in the third and nine in the fourth, tying the game at 17-17.
Emma Moneada’s run off a Jaycee Anderson ground out to first base in the bottom of the fifth gave San Pedro a 18-17 lead and the win.
Madison Jones, Brielle Tracey and Eva Garza each pitched two innings for San Pedro. Garza pitched the final two innings and picked up the win.
Daniella Moreno took the loss for Douglas.
San Pedro was led at the plate by Payten McWhorter, who went 3-for-3, scored three runs and had two RBIs. Arden Tucker was 2-for-3 with a run scored and four RBIs.
Ximena Vasquez hit 2-for-3 for Douglas, scored a run and had two RBIs. Ysabella Valenzuela was 1-for-2 with two runs scored and two RBIs.
Douglas faced Bisbee Saturday in an elimination game while Willcox played San Pedro. Results of those games were not available at press time. The winner of the Douglas/Bisbee game will play the loser of the San Pedro/Willcox game on Monday in an elimination game.
The winner of Saturday’s San Pedro versus Willcox game will play Tuesday, June 27, at 6 p.m. for the district championship and a berth in the upcoming state tournament.
Friday’s all-star story that ran in the Herald/Review had Willcox facing Douglas and Bisbee playing San Pedro in the first round of the tournament. That was based on the bracket provided by tournament officials in Willcox.
Late Thursday District 8 officials changed the games to Douglas versus San Pedro and Willcox versus Bisbee.
