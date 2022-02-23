PHOENIX — Competing in only his second year of high school wrestling, Willcox High School sophomore wrestler Kash Macumber had a state meet to remember, taking second place in the 157-pound weight class at the Division IV state meet last weekend at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Macumber lost to Cody Torres of Morenci, a senior, 6-4 in the state championship finals Saturday.
In the consolation match for third place, St. David senior Brayden Merrill defeated Kayvon Pajouyan of Tucson Mica Mountain 10-8.
Macumber went 3-1 at state while Merrill went 4-1, his lone loss also coming to Torres of Morenci by technical fall. Merrill ends his wrestling season 47-10.
Patrick Macumber, Willcox wrestling coach and Kash’s father, said the top four placers in the 157-weight class were from the same section.
“That weight class was extremely tough,” he said. “I think it showed just how tough our section is down here. Kash ended the year 51-7, three of his losses came to the kid from Morenci. He had a nice state tournament.”
Willcox’s Ed Tingle, who won sectionals at 190, placed fourth at state, going 3-2, losing an 8-4 decision to James Green of Thatcher in the consolation finals.
Willcox took seven wrestlers to state and finished 16th as a team. Landon Ward at 106, Mario Fernandez at 120, Ayden Fimbres at 126 and John Collins at 132 all went 0-2. Travis Larson went 1-2 at 215.
“I was hoping for a little better finish for our kids,” coach Macumber said. “We had four kids that went 0-2, and we don’t usually have that. They went up against some tough kids. It’s not like they didn’t go out there and just didn’t perform. They had some tough draws. I am pleased overall. Tingle and my son did a great job getting to the semifinals.
“I’m also pleased because of the seven kids I took, three of them were freshmen and three were sophomores. For a lot of them, it was their first look at the state tournament. The only returning placer I had from last year was Kash.”
Benson took four wrestlers to state and finished 20th. Tyler Paquette placed fifth at 165, posting a 4-2 record. He finishes the season 30-6.
Colton Tyra placed sixth at 138 pounds. He went 3-3 at state and ended the year 32-7.
Zeke Crowley was 0-2 at 126 and ended his season 12-7. Nathan Beeman was 2-2 at 285 and went 36-6.
“We took four wrestlers to state; all wrestled really hard and did very good with the brackets they were in,” Benson coach Kieran Maakestad said. “I’m super proud of all of our wrestlers; we’ll be putting in a lot more effort next year during the season to place at state.”
St. David took just Merrill to state and finished 26th as a team. Merrill went 4-1 and ends his season 40-12.
“Brayden is a hard worker and dedicated to wrestling,” St. David coach Leon Peterson said. “Even though he was disappointed that he lost to Cody, he was satisfied that he beat Mica Mountain (who had beaten Brayden twice earlier in the season) for third place. I’m very glad that he placed at state.”
Fifty teams competed at state. Morenci won the championship, followed by Yuma Catholic, Heber Mogollon and Phoenix Arizona Lutheran.
Linda Lou Lamb contributed to this article
