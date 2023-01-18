Willcox High School wrestlers Kash Macumber and Ed Tingle were Cochise County’s lone placers, each finishing second in their respective weight classes at the Tucson Flowing Wells Invitational Jan. 13-14.
Forty-three teams took part in the tournament, which feature 11 mats in two gyms. A few matches were held outside on the tennis courts.
Tucson Sunnyside won the tournament with 400.5 points. Peoria Liberty finished second with 235.5 points and Phoenix Desert Vista was third with 224 points. Willcox finished in 19th place, Douglas 38th and Buena 39th.
Macumber at 165 and Tingle at 215 were both unbeaten going into the tournament.
Willcox coach Pat Macumber, Kash’s dad, said he wanted to compete in this tournament because he knew it would test his wrestlers.
“They both had a good tournament,” he said. “We were pleased. It was tough competition. We got what we went there for. We went there to go up against some really good wrestlers and we definitely did that.”
Macumber had a first round bye and then went on a five-match winning streak which included a sudden death double overtime win over Daniel Macarthy of Oro Valley Ironwood Ridge.
“Overtime is one-minute sudden death and after that each person gets a chance to pick bottom or top and who ever scores the most out of those wins in 30 seconds,” the coach said. “In the first (Kash) chose bottom and (Macarthy) didn’t score. In the second the guy escapes but then Kash chases him down and puts him on his back to get two for takedown and two for near fall all within 30 seconds and ends up winning. It was pretty wild. He was 10 seconds from having a lot longer road.”
Macumber then beat Luis Pichardo of Tempe Marcos De Niza in the semifinals 3-2, placing him in the final. He suffered his first loss of the season, dropping a 16-5 major decision to Mike Avelar of Tucson Sunnyside. Macumber is 36-1 on the season.
“The kid Kash faced in the finals was phenomenal,” Macumber said. “It was fun seeing what Kash had against a career wrestler.”
Tingle also had a first round bye before winning his next four matches all by pin, placing him in the final against Kayden Luke of Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro. He lost 11-2. The coach said Tingle, who is now 36-1, was behind in both the quarters and semis and came back to pin both opponents to win and advance.
Mario Fernandez, at 120 for Willcox went 4-2, Joseph Sanchez at 126 went 1-2, David Allred at 150 went 0-2 and Oren Allsup at 157, was 3-0 before re-aggravating an injury in the quarterfinals that forced him to withdraw. Evan Truschke at 175 went 0-2 and Travis Larson at 285 went 1-2.
Buena took seven wrestlers to Flowing Wells. Adrian Vasquez was 0-2 at 106, Emmanuel Mercado 2-2 at 120, Sam Brown 0-2 at 126, Hudson Haymore 2-2 at 138, Cory Kaufman 3-2 at 165, Jason Hall 2-2 at 190 and Lucas Estrada 1-2 at 215.
Douglas competed with 10 wrestlers. Connor Poor was 0-2 at 106, Juan Villalobos 0-2 at 113, Angel Ruiz, 1-2 at 120, Darik Pena 0-2 at 132, Robert Olivas 0-2 at 138, Dante Hernandez 0-2 at 150, Daniel Coronado 1-2 at 157, Mathew Guido 0-2 at 175, Damian Castro 2-2 at 190, Ben Sandoval 0-2 at 215 and Oscar Torres 1-2 at 285.
Some of the Cochise County teams will be competing in the Salpointe Invitational this weekend while Willcox will be heading to Queen Creek to compete in a tournament.
