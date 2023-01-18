Willcox High School wrestlers Kash Macumber and Ed Tingle were Cochise County’s lone placers, each finishing second in their respective weight classes at the Tucson Flowing Wells Invitational Jan. 13-14.

Forty-three teams took part in the tournament, which feature 11 mats in two gyms. A few matches were held outside on the tennis courts.

