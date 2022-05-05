WILLCOX — To say that Maylee Thompson is an active member of her Willcox High School community could be an understatement. She acknowledged that she likes “trying a little bit of everything,” which resulted in her being a four-sport athlete the last two years.
A Willcox High School junior, Thompson spends her days in the classroom. Her efforts have put her on the school’s honor roll since her feshman year. She enjoys all her classes but especially welding and chemistry/science; she also takes dual-credit college courses in English, math and history.
When her classes end, she can be seen at one of the school’s athletic facilities. In her freshman year she competed in cross country, basketball and track and field. In her sophomore and junior years she added softball to her athletic resume.
It was not surprising for her to add softball; she began playing when she was 5 years old. What makes it so surprising is she is now dividing her spring sports practice between softball and track and field.
As a member of the Cowgirls track and field team, Thompson competes in the javelin, long jump, 100 and 200. Her Division IV rankings have her first in the javelin with 110-6, third in the long jump with 16-2, 10th in the 100 with 13.08 and 10th in the 200 with 27.40. Last season at the D-IV state championships she finished sixth in the long jump and seventh in the javelin. She also competed in the 100 and 400.
“Last year I started doing the javelin, and I was good at it so I decided to continue throwing this year,” Thompson said. “But I really enjoy all four of my events. I love the short races (100 and 200), but I also like jumping and throwing.”
“Maylee is one of those athletes who’s really driven, she wants to be the best,” Willcox track coach Mike Rand said. “She wants to help her team and get better as well. Even though she’s not with track all the time because she’s also with softball, she still goes out of her way to help her younger teammates.
“She’s a hard worker and definitely a positive role model. She’s a four-sport athlete, she’s in FFA (Future Farmers of America), she has a great GPA — she’s always busy with something. Whatever she puts her mind to she succeeds; she does everything she can to accomplish her goals — there’s nothing that’s going to stop her.”
In softball, Thompson plays third base. This season she has 34 hits, 30 runs, nine stolen bases, a .442 batting average and a .488 on-base percentage. In her sophomore year, she earned 2A South Region honorable mention. This year, the Cowgirls finished with a 13-3 overall record, 10-3 in the 2A and 7-3 for a second-place finish in the 2A East.
“When I was little my mom had me in gymnastics, but I really didn’t like it so I asked her if I could play softball,” Thompson said. “So softball was really my first sport, and I’ve been playing it ever since; this is my 11th year (playing softball).”
“As an athlete, Maylee is probably one of the most gifted athletes I’ve been around — everything just comes so natural to her,” Willcox softball coach Trevor Ward said. “But she still works super hard going between track and softball practices. She is very respectful; she’s one of the most coachable girls on the team (but all our girls are very coachable). She takes criticism well; when she makes a mistake, she always learns from it.”
Working her athletic schedules around her school activities can sometimes become tricky. Recently when the Cowgirls hosted the Pima Roughriders in a late-season softball doubleheader, Thompson was at Eastern Arizona College competing in a chemistry bowl.
“We had to figure out how my mom would be able to come pick me up and get me back to the school for our games,” Thompson said.
It worked and her mom was able to get her back in time for the doubleheader.
“Last year we had some very colliding schedules for state track and field and state softball,” she said. “My mom drove me to the field to throw the javelin and then back to the softball park to play in our game. It’s kind of hectic but it’s always fun. My parents are always there for me.”
Thompson was one of two Cowgirls who qualified for the cross-country state championships.
“I switched over from volleyball to cross country when I was a freshman because I thought it would be better for my other sports to help me build up more endurance which would better me in my other sports,” Thompson said. “But I also just like running in general.”
“She’s a very dedicated athlete,” Willcox cross country coach Jennifer Wilson said. “She always gives 100%; she’s usually harder on herself than I could ever be as her coach. She has a lot of drive and that shows in her performances — when she’s running and in any other activity that she sets out to do. She stays super busy but nothing she does is ever done half-heartedly; she gives everything she’s got.”
Thompson knows how to stay motivated. She said her two spring sports are the same in their competitive nature but differ in their approach to competition.
“In softball, it’s our team and our coaches that keep everyone motivated,” she said. “You’re playing not just for yourself but for your team — our coaches talk about that all the time. That’s a big motivator.
“In track, even though you want to be satisfied if you’re sitting in first place, you always have to know that there’s somebody who might be better than you. Then you set a new goal and work to beat that goal. That’s what keeps me going.”
Her parents, Patina and Shane Thompson, are proud of their daughter’s achievements. She is the second oldest of the Thompson’s four children. They understand that with her busy schedule she needs to plan her time wisely, but that has never concerned them.
“Maylee is a good student, she always has been,” Patina said. “We never have to worry about her getting her assignments done because she’s pretty self-sufficient. She is naturally athletic. She’s very intense, very dedicated to her sports and to playing her best.”
“She’s just an all-around athlete; she likes all sports — you can ask her to play something, and she’ll play as hard as she possibly can,” Shane said. “She’s also the one that, it doesn’t matter what task we ask her to do, whether it’s the hardest job at the ranch, she will be the one to help us get it done and will do a good job. She’s not afraid of hard work.”
Thompson’s practices end about 6 p.m. That’s when she starts her homework, does her chores and takes care of her numerous pets and the livestock she raises and shows for the Future Farmers of America. After all this is completed, she often finds time for one of her other favorite hobbies — drawing.
“I really like to draw, especially graphite and colored pencil drawings,” Thompson said.
Recently she entered four of her drawings into the Willcox Anne Boyd Wade Fine Art and Photography Show. Each of her four entries earned an award — a best of category for the student division, a first place, a second place and an honorable mention.
Outside school, she is a Southeastern Arizona Livestock EXPO member. She also enjoys hunting with her dad.
After high school, Thompson plans to go to college to possibly pursue a degree in entomology. She also hopes to continue her athletic career in track and field at the collegiate level.
