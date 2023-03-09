WILLCOX — With schools around Cochise County entering their final quarter of the year, seniors are preparing for graduation and life after high school. They’ll look back on their four years of memories and accomplishments while continuing to work hard in and out of the classroom.

This is definitely true for Willcox High School senior Maylee Thompson. She has excelled not only in the classroom as an honor student but also in the athletic arenas of cross country, basketball, softball, and track and field while participating in numerous school and community organizations and activities.

