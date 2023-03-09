WILLCOX — With schools around Cochise County entering their final quarter of the year, seniors are preparing for graduation and life after high school. They’ll look back on their four years of memories and accomplishments while continuing to work hard in and out of the classroom.
This is definitely true for Willcox High School senior Maylee Thompson. She has excelled not only in the classroom as an honor student but also in the athletic arenas of cross country, basketball, softball, and track and field while participating in numerous school and community organizations and activities.
Thompson started her senior year competing in her fourth season of cross country. Following cross country, she jumped right into her fourth season of basketball as a starting point and shooting guard. This season she divides her athletic skills between softball and track and field. On the varsity softball team since her sophomore year, she plays third base; a four-year track and field athlete, she competes in the 100- and 200-meter sprints, the long jump and the javelin.
In softball, she and her team have posted a 2-0 record, defeating Madison Heights Prep and Morenci. In track and field, she took first place in all four of her events (100, 200, long jump, javelin) at the first meet of the season, the Ted James Invitational in Douglas.
“You learn so much from competing in sports,” Thompson said. “You get to work with so many people who are working toward the same goals as you are, so many good people. It’s so much fun to have people around you who you can relate to and compete with — but it’s a friendly competition.
“Competing in sports, you have to be ready to learn because there is always something that changes and makes you better; and even though you want to get comfortable and stay in one sport you have to keep changing, you have to get out of your comfort zone and it makes you better in the end.
“Athletes need to find the correct balance between working on homework and getting to practice while still having enough time for yourself. Athletes also need to be coachable and dedicated. If you’re confident enough to listen to what your coaches have to say, it will always make you better. Coaches are there to make you better.”
Thompson’s coaches know she listens to their instructions and works hard daily to get better.
“Maylee always did every workout that I gave her with 100%,” Willcox cross country coach Jennifer Wilson said. “She’s very quiet and not one to complain; she knows the value of hard work. She ran an exceptional race at state this year, ending her high school cross country career with a PR. She also knows the direction of her life and where she wants to go — which is very cool.”
“She is one of those athletes who will do anything and everything for you and always gives 100% every minute and every second of practices and games,” said Garrett Douglas, Willcox girls’ basketball coach. “This year she earned our ‘All Around Cowgirl’ award for basketball. She’s very kindhearted and humble in everything she does. It’s been a pleasure coaching her and I look forward to her very bright future.”
“Maylee is amazing,” said softball coach Trevor Ward. “She is unselfish; she puts the team before herself. She is a great team player who leads by example. She’s open to suggestions, is very respectful and coachable, and communicates well. She is probably one of the best third basemen in the entire 2A conference. She’s super fast — she straight steals when she’s on base and no matter who the catcher is we will send her; and she hasn’t been thrown out yet! She divides her time up well; softball, track, school, family — she’s doing it all.”
“The beautiful thing about athletes like Maylee is that they come to practice focused on what they need to do; she is a self-driven athlete who understands the technical side of it,” track coach Mike Rand said. “She sets the standard high and is a leader on the team. She’s outgoing, super positive, and very organized with time management. She could easily in the future be a coach.”
Her athletic skills have earned recognitions. In basketbal, all-region second team her senior year; in softball, all-region second team her junior year and honorable mention her sophomore year. She competed in the state cross country championships all four years and the state track and field championships for two years (state was canceled her freshman year due to COVID). Her junior year she competed in the state meet in the 100 and placed third, in the 200 and finished fourth, the long jump and placed fourth, and the javelin and placed fifth.
With her busy schedule, Thompson knows that she can always look to her parents, Shane and Patina Thompson, for support and guidance.
“My biggest supporters are my parents — they are always there for me,” she said. “They get me to where I need to be, they come and support me at all me events, they are great. They are my role models. I love my parents.”
Thompson’s parents are extremely proud of their oldest daughter, as they are of each of her three siblings, Brady (sophomore at Arizona State University), Sawyer (freshman) and Camry (sixth grade). Her father and mother were high school athletes. Shane competed in football and basketball at Willcox while Patina competed in cross country and track and field at Benson. Each of her siblings enjoy competing athletically.
“Maylee is very focused; she does everything she can to improve and to compete well,” Shane said. “She’s an amazing athlete and a natural competitor. She’s a good student, very intelligent, and also an accomplished artist.”
“We don’t see much of her with how busy she is but she manages her time well,” Patina said. “She takes care of all her schoolwork and athletic schedules on her own, which is nice. She also helps us on our ranch, helping set posts for new gates, ride and move cows, basically any chore on our ranch that we need her to.”
In addition to excelling academically and athletically, Thompson participates in the Willcox Future Farmers of America (four years and this years’ chapter vice president), the National Honor Society since her sophomore year and the Southeastern Arizona Livestock Expo, She has been on the honor roll for all four years.
Outside school, Thompson enjoys spending time with her family working on the ranch, hunting, fishing, showing livestock and raising her pets (two leopard geckos, a blue tongue skink, a parakeet, a goat and a horse). She is a self-taught artist who has taken awards for her talents, most recently first place in the high school division of the San Pedro River Arts Council’s “2023 Celebration of the Arts Fine Arts Show.”
After high school graduation, Thompson plans to begin her collegiate studies at Pima Community College in Tucson while continuing her athletic endeavors as a member of their track and field team. She plans to work hard to become a collegiate track and field All-America. She will major in biology while minoring in art and genetics. She wants to get a PhD in biology.
“For the rest of the year I’m just looking forward to the competitions, the challenge of working hard individually and as a team,” Thompson said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.