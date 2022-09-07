WILLCOX — Willcox High School senior Cristian Pando is about to release a 25-second public service announcement regarding teen suicide prevention.
The PSA is scheduled for release Sept. 9 and will run on player, team and school social media channels throughout Arizona.
According to Jessica Gonzalez, public relations specialist with Teen Lifeline, September is Teen Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. Pando was one of 20 athletes and the lone Cochise County representative selected for the PSAs organized by Teen Lifeline and the Grand Canyon State Gridiron Club.
“When released during September, the PSA campaign is designed to provide messages of hope to fellow teens who may be struggling with depression, anxiety or thoughts of suicide,” a press release states. “The messages let teens know they are not alone and encourage them to seek help if they feel depressed or suicidal.”
The release of the PSA comes on the heels of the Cowboys’ big win over the Benson Bobcats Friday, Sept. 2, allowing them to reclaim the Seney-Lohman Trophy, which had been in Benson’s possession for the past 11 years to the day.
In Friday’s 56-25 win over the Bobcats, Pando ran for 183 yards on 14 carries and scored three touchdowns, giving him 331 yards rushing in two games with six touchdowns.
Pando was a Class 2A honorable mention honoree last year and a first-team 2A San Pedro Region honoree as a linebacker and a second-team honoree as a running back.
Last year, Pando was nominated for the Ed Doherty Award, which is like the Heisman Award for Arizona high school football players. He attended the banquet where he received a medal for being nominated.
“To be nominated itself is a true honor, as you are recognized as one of the best football players in the state of Arizona,” the Doherty website reads.
“I didn’t win,” Pando said. “But it felt good being nominated. A few months ago, they contacted about doing the PSAs on Teen Suicide Prevention. I was very surprised when I was contacted. Looking back, I’m happy I was able to do it.”
Pando said he’s never known anyone who has considered suicide, but he always gets discouraged whenever he finds out someone has taken their own life.
“There’s help out there, we just need to get the word out, that’s what I’m trying to do,” he said.
According to teenhelp.com, suicide is the second leading cause of death of young people aged 15-24. Every day approximately 105 Americans die by suicide; every 12.3 minutes there is a death by suicide in the United States and every 40 seconds there is a death by suicide worldwide.
Pando, a WHS football team captain, has become an advocate for teen suicide prevention. He says he is doing what he can to let his teammates and classmates know there is help available if they are contemplating suicide.
“It helps if they can talk to someone their own age who might understand better what they are going through,” he said. They can also contact Teen Lifeline where they can talk to someone their own age.”
According to the press release the Teen Lifeline suicide prevention hotline received more than 22,000 calls and 20,000 text messages from troubled youths throughout Arizona in 2021. That’s a nearly 50% increase compared with 2019. Most of those calls and texts came from Arizona adolescents ages 10-19.
The Cowboys are 2-0 this season and Pando believes this may be the year Willcox can make a deeper run into the 2A state playoffs. Last year Willcox got to the final eight before being eliminated by the then-No.1 seeded team.
He said the win over Benson after losing to them his freshman, sophomore and junior year was especially sweet.
“I’m glad we were able to bring that trophy back to Willcox this year,” he said. “Our offensive line that whole night was great. They really opened up some holes for me and Ayden (Fuentes) to get through. It was a great night, a big win for our team.”
Pando also plays baseball at WHS and enjoys volunteering in his community, working out and playing video games. He’s a National Honor Society member.
“I like helping people anyway I can,” he said.
Teen Lifeline works closely with schools throughout Arizona to provide suicide prevention services. Staff from the nonprofit organization will provide suicide prevention programming to students in 44 schools during the month of September alone.
During the 2022-23 school year, more than 419 Arizona middle schools and high schools, with a combined enrollment of more than 500,000 students, will print the Teen Lifeline phone number on the back of their student IDs.
Teens who are struggling are encouraged to call Teen Lifeline any day or time at 602-248-TEEN (8336) or 800-248-TEEN. Teens can text with a teen peer counselor at 602-248-8336 between noon and 9 p.m. on weekdays and 3-9 p.m. on weekends.
The 24-hour hotline is staffed by teen peer counselors from 3-9 p.m. daily. Trained, professional counselors are available at all other times.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.