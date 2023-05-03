WILLCOX — The Willcox Cowgirls softball team easily dismissed Phoenix Country Day School 15-1 in the first round of the 2023 Arizona Interscholastic Association 2A state tournament.

The Eagles came to Willcox on April 29 in second place in the 2A Metro Region with a 4-0 record, 12-8 overall.

