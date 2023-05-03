Willcox softball advances to 2A state quarterfinals By Hector Acuna hector.acuna@myheraldreview.com May 3, 2023 48 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Braxton Hammons hammered two home runs in the Willcox win over Phoenix Country Day. HECTOR ACUNA HERALD/REVIEW Willcox center fielder Addison Burright, backing up Phoebe Dullum, plays the ball in center field. WILLCOX — The Willcox Cowgirls softball team easily dismissed Phoenix Country Day School 15-1 in the first round of the 2023 Arizona Interscholastic Association 2A state tournament.The Eagles came to Willcox on April 29 in second place in the 2A Metro Region with a 4-0 record, 12-8 overall.The Cowgirls had a 24-5-1 overall record, in first place in the 2A East Region at 9-1 and had just clobbered Bisbee 20-3.Willcox pitcher Jesse Gonzales took control in typical fashion, dumping the first three Eagle hitters, and dominating early.Willcox struck in the first inning as Maylee Thompson scored after tagging up on an Alison Wilson pop out.Sophomore Emma McWilliams, who came in for Gonzales as a courtesy runner, scored next on an error at third to put the Cowgirls up 2-0 after one inning.Willcox scored seven more in the third inning, including one of two home runs by Braxton Hammons in the game.The Eagles managed a run in the fourth but were no match for Gonzales and the Willcox defense.The Cowgirls added another six runs in the fourth inning.Senior Kytelin Lane went 3-for-3, with Hammons. Thompson, Wilson and Brandi Larson had two hits apiece.Hammons' two homers earned her four RBIs, Wilson had three and Cara Hall had two.Gonzalez got the win. She faced 21 batters in five innings, struck out six and allowed six hits on 66 pitches. She has a 2.19 ERA with an 18-0 record this season.Willcox will face Laveen Heritage Academy in the quarter finals of the 2A tournament May 5 at 5:30 p.m. at Papago Softball Complex, 6201 E. Oak St. in Phoenix.Heritage is 19-4 overall and was second in the 2A West Region, beating St. Johns 10-3 in the first round. 