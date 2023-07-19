There is a sense of excitement brewing in Willcox as the Willcox softball All-Stars, the Arizona State Majors Little League champions, are gearing up for the West Regional softball tournament Friday, July 21, in San Bernardino, California.

Pat Macumber, manager of the team, said many of his players and their families are leaving Wednesday evening and making the roughly 525-mile trip, where the team will check into the Little League West Regional headquarters Thursday afternoon and then have team and individual photos taken Friday morning followed by interviews with ESPN. Opening ceremonies are scheduled for Friday evening.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments