The Arizona state champion Willcox All-Stars are in San Bernardino, California, this week playing in the Western Regional softball tournament. Team members are, in no order, Jacqueline Ramirez, Jayleen Aguirre, Julie Larson, Carlie Torres, Kassandra Ramirez, Hattie Macumber, Iza Pando, Lauren Bennett, Lilly Williams, Josey Benavides, Karlie St Clair, Janelle Vandermeulen and Daylin Medrano. Coaches are John Vandermeulen, Patrick Macumber and Paco Aguirre.
Jennifer Sorenson Herald Review
The Willcox All-Stars celebrate after one of their victories at the state majors tournament last week.
Jennifer Sorenson Herald/Review
Lilly Williams had a couple of big hits for Willcox at the state majors tournament.
There is a sense of excitement brewing in Willcox as the Willcox softball All-Stars, the Arizona State Majors Little League champions, are gearing up for the West Regional softball tournament Friday, July 21, in San Bernardino, California.
Pat Macumber, manager of the team, said many of his players and their families are leaving Wednesday evening and making the roughly 525-mile trip, where the team will check into the Little League West Regional headquarters Thursday afternoon and then have team and individual photos taken Friday morning followed by interviews with ESPN. Opening ceremonies are scheduled for Friday evening.
Games begin on Saturday with Enterprise Little League of Enterprise, Utah, taking on Centennial Little League of Sparks, Nevada, in the first game, which will be followed by Hilo Little League of Hilo, Hawaii, taking on Quartz Hill Little League of Quartz Hill, California.
Willcox will play the winner of the Utah versus Nevada game Sunday at 9 a.m.
Macumber said his players are excited about the opportunity of representing not only their community but also Cochise County and the state. He encouraged his players to soak in the regional tournament experience and have fun but to also remember they are there to play softball.
“Having fun is second, playing softball is first,” he said. “Go there with I want to play my best and be competitive.”
Macumber said he told his parents he knows this is not going to be cheap for them but is something the girls will remember forever.
“It’s a big deal so maybe we’ll take the discomfort as adults so these kids can have this experience,” he said.
Macumber said his players are looking forward to meeting players from other states who will be staying in the same complex as them.
“They’re excited,” Pat said. “I can see it in their faces. The community here has been so supportive, everybody is pulling behind these kids. It makes them feel special and lets them know they’re doing something big.”
Macumber said his daughter, Hattie, is excited to pitch on a national stage.
“She’s ready to go,” the coach said of his daughter. “These girls have always surprised me. I’m looking forward to watching them play on a larger stage.”
A Go-Fund Me page has been set up at Fundraiser by Krista Benavides: 2023 Willcox 12U Majors Softball All Stars (gofundme.com) to help the team with travel expenses, snacks, water and the possible rental of a 15-passenger van once the team gets to San Bernardino.
“It’s going to be a fun experience for these girls,” Pat Macumber said. “We’ll see what happens.”
