Willcox softball All-Stars suffers first loss at state tournament By Bruce Whetten bruce.whetten@myheraldreview.com Jul 6, 2023 Jul 6, 2023 Updated 40 min ago

The Willcox All-Stars were handed their first loss at the state majors softball tournament Thursday losing to the Queen Creek Heat 1-0.

The lone run of the game came in the top half of the fourth inning on a strikeout that led to a Willcox error allowing the run to score.

Hattie Macumber was the losing pitcher this game. She allowed one run, two hits, struck out 16 and walked three.

Willcox had just two hits in the game. Julie Larson and Lilly Williams were each 1-2.

Willcox, 1-1, at this tournament, drops down into the elimination bracket where it will face host Verde Valley Friday at 5:30 p.m.
