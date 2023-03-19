WILLCOX − Willcox High School’s softball team used a five-run bottom of the sixth inning rally to overcome a 7-3 deficit and take an 8-7 win over their 2A East Region rivals, the Benson Bobcats, on Tuesday, March 14, at Willcox High School.

The last time Willcox beat Benson in softball was May 15, 2010, in the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s 2A State championship game when the No. 3 ranked Cowgirls beat the No. 1 ranked Bobcats 5-3.

