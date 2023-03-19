WILLCOX − Willcox High School’s softball team used a five-run bottom of the sixth inning rally to overcome a 7-3 deficit and take an 8-7 win over their 2A East Region rivals, the Benson Bobcats, on Tuesday, March 14, at Willcox High School.
The last time Willcox beat Benson in softball was May 15, 2010, in the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s 2A State championship game when the No. 3 ranked Cowgirls beat the No. 1 ranked Bobcats 5-3.
The first inning of the March 14 2A East game between the Interstate 10 rivals had the Cowgirls holding the Bobcats scoreless while putting two runs on the board in the bottom half of the inning to lead 2-0. Maylee Thompson scored Willcox’s first run on Brandi Larson’s single to left field. Emma McWilliams then scored on Cara Hall’s fielder’s choice.
Benson senior Tatum Benson led off the second inning with a solo home run over the center field fence making the score 2-1.
The Cowgirls went up 3-1 in the bottom half of the inning when Braxton Hammons scored on Jesse Gonzalez’ RBI single.
The third and fourth innings had both teams scoreless; the fifth inning had the Bobcats scoring five runs to take their first lead of the game. The big blow came on a one-out bases-clearing single to center field by Tatum Benson that scored Alexis Mayer, Celina Wilharm and Riley Francione, giving the Bobcats a 5-3 lead. Benson later scored on a Navaeh Trejo single making the score 6-3.
Mayer’s single in the top of the sixth scored Rylee Deskins, giving the Bobcats a 7-3 lead.
In the bottom half of the sixth with the bases loaded, Thompson hit a line drive to deep center field that bounced off the top of the fence and back into play for a double, scoring Abi Tingle, Nataly Thompson and Hammons, pulling the Cowgirls within one, 7-6. Maylee Thompson later scored off a single by senior Jesse Gonzalez, tying the game at 7-7. McWilliams, pinch running for Gozalez, scored what proved to be the winning run on a Benson error as Willcox took an 8-7 lead into the top of the seventh that held up.
“We preach never give up, that anything can happen,” Willcox coach Trevor Ward said. “When we went into the bottom of the sixth inning, our approach was ‘good at bats’ and that ‘we’re going to wait until we get a strike’ — which we did. We got the bases loaded and the right person came up to bat, driving it to the fence. The no-quit attitude is what we preach; that’s Cowgirls’ softball. I’m proud of our girls and our coaching staff.”
Gonzales pitched all seven innings, allowing five runs and seven hits while striking out nine and walking five.
Leading Willcox at the plate was Hammons, who was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored. Maylee Thompson was 2-for-4 with two doubles, two runs scored and three RBIs. Gonzalez was 3-for-4 with two RBIs, Allison Wilson was 3-for-4, Larson was 1-for-4 with one RBI, Hall was 1-for-3 with an RBI, sophomore Alyssa Gonzalez was 2-for-3 and sophomore Nataly Thompson scored a run.
Wilharm pitched for Benson, allowing eight runs and 12 hits. She struck out six and walked two.
Leading Benson at the plate wer: Mayer, who was 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI; and Wilharm, 1-for-2 with a double, a run scored and an RBI. Trejo was 1-for-4 with an RBI and Francione was 1-for-2 with a run scored. Deskins was 0-for-1 but scored twice.
The Bobcats, 3-2 overall and in conference and 3-1 and in second place in the 2A East Region, will be at St. David to take on the 1A South Tigers on Monday, March 20. Game time is 3:30 p.m.
Willcox, 5-0 overall, 4-0 in conference and 2-0 and in first place in the 2A East Region, will host the Tombstone Yellow Jackets in a region game on Tuesday, March 21. That game will start at 4 p.m.
Herald/Review Sports Editor Bruce Whetten contributed to this article.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.