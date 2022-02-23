WILLCOX − The Willcox Cowgirls softball players and their coaches are excited for the upcoming season and the possibilities it holds for their team.
Last season the Cowgirls finished second in the 2A East Region with a 5-2 record and were 13-3 overall and ranked sixth in Class 2A. Their final game of the season came in the state quarterfinal round against the River Valley Dust Devils of the 2A West Region. The Cowgirls fell to the Dust Devils, who would go on to take the state championship.
Coach Trevor Ward has been working with the softball program since 2009 when the Cowgirls’ were the 2A state runners-up. This is his fourth year as head coach.
The Cowgirls have 25 girls competing, including two seniors. Ward is excited for many strengths he sees in the program and what the future holds for his team.
“Some of our strengths this year include having some really good pitching and hitting and a solid defense,” Ward said. “The unity of the girls is also very positive – they work really well together. The girls have played a lot of softball and been in the weight room. The coaching staff is definitely a strength; to have that many coaches with that much knowledge helps out a lot.
“This year we want to make state, but our main goal is to play in the state championship game. I view this (softball) also as life lessons; they work hard and play hard. When you work hard you get the benefit of that work — and game days are our rewards.”
Ward is assisted by Larry Gabbard, Jessica Garcia, Gerald Kimzy, Jan Kortsen, Hope Lee and Mike Patterson. They, too, see big things happening this year for Cowgirls’ softball.
“We have a good group of girls who are eager to show their stuff on the field and to be taken seriously,” said Patterson, who has been with the program for 10 years (including head coach in 2010 when the Cowgirls won the 2A state title 5-3 over the Benson Bobcats). “We have 25 girls this year; it will be nice to have a junior varsity team because we didn’t have one last year. We also have a great group of coaches. Things are definitely pointed in the right direction.”
This year the Willcox seniors are more than excited for not only the season but also to leave a positive mark on the Cowgirls’ program.
“I honestly think that we have a chance to win the state title,” said senior Jazlyn Felix, who has been playing shortstop on the varsity since her freshman year. “We’re going to have a solid team this year. We need to execute in every game and if we mess up to just shake it off.
“I’m most excited about competing with the girls on the team who I have grown up with and playing for the coaching staff we have. We were really proud of how we finished last year, making the second round of state, but this year we want to go further. I’m just excited for the season.”
“As a team, I hope that our bats get hot this year,” said senior Daleigh Ebert, who has also been on the varsity since her freshman year.
“We definitely want to make it to the final round of state, and I think we can win this year with the talent we have on our team. I most enjoy being here with the girls, the car rides, the stories and all the memories. I’m just excited to be back out here with our team.”
The Cowgirls, along with the Benson Bobcats, the Bisbee Pumas, the Morenci Wildcats, the Pima Roughriders and the Tombstone Yellow Jackets are members of the 2A East Region.
Willcox will open the season in the Valley Christian Softball Tournament Thursday-Saturday, Feb. 24-26.
The first regular-season game will be at home against the St. David Tigers on Thursday, March 3.
