WILLCOX — Willcox High School’s softball team extended its winning streak to six straight games after knocking off the Bisbee Pumas in a 2A East Region game April 22.
Willcox got going offensively, scoring seven runs in the bottom of the first inning.
Bisbee came back with four runs in the top of the second inning, pulling within three but then surrendered four runs in the bottom half of the inning, trailing 11-4.
Up 12-6 going into the bottom of the sixth, Willcox scored four runs, allowing the game to be stopped due to the 10-run mercy rule.
Jesse Gonzalez was the winning pitcher for Willcox, allowing Bisbee six hits while walking four and striking out seven.
Jordan Holly took the loss for Bisbee. She allowed Willcox seven hits, walked five and struck out three.
Willcox was led at the plate by Allison Wilson, who went 4-for-4, scored three runs and had two RBIs; Daleigh Ebert was 2-for-3 with four runs scored; Gonzalez was 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI; Kytelin Lane was 2-for-2 with three runs scored and an RBI; Madison Bennett was 2-for-2 with two RBIs; Nataly Thompson was 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI; Jazyn Felix was 1-for-3 with two runs scored; Becky Hammons was1-for-3 with a run scored; and Brandi Larson was 1-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI.
Yanitza Romero hit 2-for-3 for Bisbee and scored a run, Mia Lopez was 1-for-2 with a run scored and two RBIs and Gabby Lopez was 1-for-2 with two runs scored.
Bisbee concludes its regular season this week with home games against Morenci and Valley Union.
Willcox was at Tombstone on Tuesday and will host Tucson Desert Christian on Wednesday.
