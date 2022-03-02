CHANDLER — The Willcox Cowgirls’ softball team traveled to Chandler to compete in the Valley Christian Softball Tournament Feb. 24-26.
Willcox played seven games, finishing the tournament with a 4-3 record for third place.
The Cowgirls competed in three games Thursday, Feb. 24. They defeated the Queen Creek Benjamin Franklin Chargers of the 3A Metro Region 11-0, then fell to the Scottsdale Horizon Honors Eagles of the 2A Valley Region 4-0, and defeated the Florence Gophers of the 3A East Region 16-2.
On Friday, Feb 25 ,the Cowgirls dropped the Maricopa Rams of the 6A Desert Southwest Region 5-3.
Willcox competed in three more games on the final day of the competition. Defeating the Phoenix Horizon Honors Eagles 5-0 (who they had lost to two days earlier) put the Cowgirls into the championship bracket.
In their first game they faced the Tucson Valley Christian Trojans of the 3A Metro Region. Tied at 3-3, the Trojans had a walk-off single to give them a 4-3 win.
Their final game of the tournament had them again facing the Maricopa Rams. This time the Rams defeated the Cowgirls 7-4.
“Junior Jesse Gonzalez threw six of the seven games,” Cowgirls coach Trevor Ward said. “She was getting stronger in her throwing as the games went on, staying very mentally focused. One of our standouts in the tournament was junior Allison Wilson, who had one home run, five doubles, 11 RBIs, and a batting average of .632. As a team we had one home run, three triples and 10 doubles.
“We were in every game. We did have a heartbreaking loss on Saturday to Valley Christian, being only one pitch away from being in the championship game when they hit a walk-off single to win. We played good teams and faced good pitchers.
“Defensively, the bases were loaded a few times and we were able to get out of the innings without them scoring. We accomplished what we wanted to in this tournament — handling the pressure situations perfectly while exposing some of our weaknesses that we need to work on.”
The Cowgirls will host their first regular season game Thursday, March 3, against the St. David Tigers of the 1A South Region.
