Playing their final home softball game of the season, the Bisbee Pumas were defeated by Willcox 20-3, which was playing its last game of the season and now turns its focus toward the 2A state playoffs.

This game was all Willcox as the Cowgirls scored three runs in the first inning and four in the second. Willcox’s runs in the first came on a three-run blast over the centerfield fence and also scored Nataly Thompson and Jessie Gonzalez. Gonzalez smacked a two-run blast in the second that also scored Thompson and Madison Bennett had an RBI double that scored Addison Burright.

