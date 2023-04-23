Playing their final home softball game of the season, the Bisbee Pumas were defeated by Willcox 20-3, which was playing its last game of the season and now turns its focus toward the 2A state playoffs.
This game was all Willcox as the Cowgirls scored three runs in the first inning and four in the second. Willcox’s runs in the first came on a three-run blast over the centerfield fence and also scored Nataly Thompson and Jessie Gonzalez. Gonzalez smacked a two-run blast in the second that also scored Thompson and Madison Bennett had an RBI double that scored Addison Burright.
Gabby Lopez scored Bisbee’s first run of the game in the bottom half of the second.
Willcox led 10-2 going into the top of the fifth when the Cowgirls erupted for 10 runs as Gonzalez homered twice this inning giving her three for the game and Cara Hall and Braxton Hammons each smacked a three-run home runs as Willcox led 20-2 going into into the bottom half of the fifth.
Bisbee’s final run came when senior Adacelli Noriega homered, making the score 20-3.
Jordan Holly pitched all five innings for Bisbee, allowing 17 hits and walking 10.
Gonzalez, who was coming off a no-hitter against Pima, allowed seven hits, struck out seven and walked one.
Gonzalez was 3-for-4 with the three homers, scored four runs and had five RBIs. Hammons was 3-for-4 with a run scored and five RBIs, Thompson 2-for-5 with three runs scored, Larson 3-for-4 with two runs scored and three RBIs and Hall 3-for-4 with two runs scored and four RBIs. Burright was 1-for-2 with two runs scored, Ky Lane was 1-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI and Bennett was 1-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI.
Noriega hit 1-for-2 for Bisbee with a home run, a run scored and an RBI, Lopez was 1-for-2 with two runs scored, Alyssa Lopez was 1-for-2 with an RBI, Naelani Borbon was 2-for-2 with an RBI and Yaslin Hernandez was 1-for-2.
Willcox, 24-5-1 overall counting two tournaments, is ranked No. 2 in 2A with a 12-1 conference record and a 9-1 region record, the lone loss coming to Benson.
Bisbee, 8-11 overall counting tournaments, 3-7 in conference, 2-7 in region, has one game remaining in its regular season. The Pumas will be in Tombstone Monday for the regular season finale for both teams.
