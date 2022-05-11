Willcox softball knocks off defending state champs

PHOENIX — There will be a new 2A state softball champion this year.
Willcox High School’s softball team made sure of that by knocking off last year’s state champion, River Valley High School of Mohave, 6-4 Saturday in the state quarterfinals.
The Cowgirls will face the second-seeded Elks of Round Valley High School in the 2A state semifinals Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Rose Mofford Complex in Phoenix.
Willcox and River Valley met last year in the state quarterfinals. Willcox was the six seed and River Valley the three seed, the same seeds as this year. According to Willcox softball coach Trevor Ward, River Valley blew what had been a close 2-1 game open late in the game, winning 13-1 and ending the Cowgirls’ season.
In this year’s rematch, River Valley scored twice in the bottom of the first. In the top of the third, Willcox’s Maylee Thompson doubled to center field, scoring Brandi Larson and making the score 2-1. Willcox tied the game at 2-2 in the fourth when Layla Donahue, pinch-running for Allison Wilson, stole home.
Willcox took the lead in the top half of the fourth thanks to a Jazlyn Felix homer that also scored Braxton Hammons, giving the Cowgirls a 4-2 lead.
River Valley countered with a two-run blast in the bottom half of the inning, tying the game at 4-4.
Hammons helped Willcox retake the lead in the top of the seventh when she doubled and later stole home for a 5-4 lead. Daleigh Ebert’s single two batters later scored Abi Tingle, giving Willcox a 6-4 lead.
After giving up a single which brought the tying run to the plate, Willcox pitcher Jesse Gonzalez got the final batter for River Valley to pop out to shortstop Felix.
Gonzalez pitched all seven innings for Willcox, giving up 10 hits, striking out six and walking two.
Willcox had 13 hits. Hammons was 2-for-4, Felix was 1-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIs, Gonzalez was 2-for-4, Allison Wilson was 1-for-4, Larson was 3-for-4 with a run scored, Ebert was 1-for-4 with an RBI, Thompson was 2-for-4 with an RBI and Kytelin Lane was 1-for-3.
Ward said his team has been working hard. The Cowgirls haven’t been to the semifinals since 2018.
“This is such an amazing feeling,” he said. “These girls have worked super hard for this opportunity. Fortunately for us the girls played as well as they did the last two games and it paid off.”
Ward noted that prior to the game, the players discussed what happened last year against River Valley. They were determined not to let that happen again.
In the opening game of the state tournament, Willcox mercy-ruled Chandler Prep 15-5.
Willcox trailed 3-0 before rallying to tie the game at 3-3. Chandler went ahead 5-3 before Willcox took the lead for good, scoring four times in the bottom of the third, five times in the bottom of the fourth and three times in the bottom of the fifth.
Gonzalez was the winning pitcher, giving up five runs and seven hits while striking out 11 and walking four.
Willcox had 20 hits. Felix was 3-for-4 with three runs scored, Gonzalez was 3-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored, Wilson was 3-for-4 with two RBIs, Ebert was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and three RBIs, Thompson was 3-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI and Lane and Nataly Thompson were both 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Ward and his players are looking forward to playing Round Valley.
“River Valley beat Round Valley earlier in the season in a tournament, we know they’re going to be tough,” he said. “The further you get in the playoffs the tougher the competition becomes. We know they have a pitcher that throws well and we’re going to have to be ready and be able to adjust to that.”
Ward said his team has a saying, “champions are made in the offseason,” and his team has been working hard to get to this point.
“These girls have been dedicated, they have put in the work and it’s showing,” he said.
