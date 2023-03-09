Willcox softball loaded and ready to compete By herald/review media Mar 9, 2023 51 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Poor weather forces sophomore Gabby Galaz, left, and the rest of the Cowgirls to practice indoors before the season begins. HECTOR ACUNA HERALD/REVIEW Multi-sport athlete and freshman Addison Burright sharpens her softball skills before the season starts. HECTOR ACUNA HERALD/REVIEW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WILLCOX — The Willcox Cowgirls, returning 2A state softball tournament semifinalists, gear up to repeat last year’s success.In 2022 they reached the Arizona Interscholastic Association semifinals and lost 5-4 to the Round Valley Elks.The Cowgirls were 25-10 overall and 7-3 in the 2A East Region, good for second place.Returning seniors are Braxton Hammons, Maylee Thompson, Allison Wilson, Kytelin Lane, Brandi Larson and Jesse Gonzalez.Gonzalez last season was 2A East Region Defensive Player of the Year and the All-Region Team pitcher.She was the team’s best hitter with 57 hits, a .588 batting average and a .620 on-base percentage.Wilson returns after a solid junior season, topping the team in RBIs with 58 and posting a .951 slugging percentage. She hit 24 doubles, had 60 hits and a .577 batting average.Wilson was the region Offensive Player of the Year. She and Hammons were recognized as All-Region Team Position Players.The Cowgirls are coached by Trevor Ward and assistant Jan Kortsen. Ward, a 1991 Willcox alum, is in his fourth year as head coach. What is NABUR? Join the online forum Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Baseball Zootechnics Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Carjacking of man, 84, ends in crash at Border Patrol checkpoint on State Route 90 Butterfield receives designation as national historic trail Police arrest man in sexual assault case after nine-year search Arizona AG notifies Crosby, Judd about open meeting law complaints Sierra Vista woman charged with murder of US Marine in California Teen load car driver rejects plea agreement, opts for trial Douglas’ Villalobos pitches a perfect game AG Mayes files lawsuit against Cochise County supervisors SSVEC announces YES Fair winners Trapped in a descent into darkness Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Most Popular Carjacking of man, 84, ends in crash at Border Patrol checkpoint on State Route 90 Butterfield receives designation as national historic trail Police arrest man in sexual assault case after nine-year search Arizona AG notifies Crosby, Judd about open meeting law complaints Sierra Vista woman charged with murder of US Marine in California Teen load car driver rejects plea agreement, opts for trial Douglas’ Villalobos pitches a perfect game AG Mayes files lawsuit against Cochise County supervisors SSVEC announces YES Fair winners Trapped in a descent into darkness COCHISE COUNTY'S PREMIER ONLINE LOCAL MARKETPLACE! Buy Local Make your nominations for best male and female athlete by sport, male and female athlete of the year, coach of the year as well as courage awards, and team of the year. Click here to get started
