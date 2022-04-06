Purchase Access

WILLCOX — The Willcox High School softball team recorded back-to-back shutouts last week, knocking off Tucson St. Augustine 21-0 Thursday, March 31, and Phoenix Madison Highland 20-0 Friday, April 1.

Against St. Augustine, Willcox scored four runs in the top of the first and then erupted for 12 in the third, taking a 16-0 lead.

Jesse Gonzalez was the winning pitcher, striking out 13 while walking one.

Willcox had 12 runs and 14 RBIs. Allison Wilson was 2-for-2 with three runs scored, Kytelin Lane was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs, Madison Bennett was 2-for-2 with a run scored and three RBIs, Daleigh Ebert was 1-for-2 with a run scored and an RBI, Maylee Thompson was 1-for-2 with two runs scored and three RBIs, Jazlyn Feix was 1-for-2 with two runs scored and an RBI and Gonzalez was also 1-for-2 with a run scored and an RBI.

Against Madison Highland, Willcox used a six-run first and an eight-run second to take a 14-0 lead. The Cowgirls tacked on two more runs in the third and four in the fourth for their 20-run lead.

Alyssa and Jesse Gonzalez pitched, striking out 12 and walking one.

Willcox had 18 hits. Wilson was 3-for-3, scored twice and had an RBI; Felix was 3-for-3, scored three runs and had an RBI; Jesse Gonzalez and Lane each were 2-for-2 with two runs scored and two RBIs; Thompson was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs; Ebert was 1-for-2 with a run scored and two RBIs.

Willcox, 14-7 overall, 3-1 in conference, 0-1 in the 2A East Region, has three games this week beginning Tuesday with a road game at Morenci followed by a road game at Bisbee Wednesday that was rescheduled after being rained out March 29. On Friday, April 8, Willcox has a home game scheduled against 2A East foe Benson.



