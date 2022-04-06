WILLCOX — The Willcox High School softball team recorded back-to-back shutouts last week, knocking off Tucson St. Augustine 21-0 Thursday, March 31, and Phoenix Madison Highland 20-0 Friday, April 1.
Against St. Augustine, Willcox scored four runs in the top of the first and then erupted for 12 in the third, taking a 16-0 lead.
Jesse Gonzalez was the winning pitcher, striking out 13 while walking one.
Willcox had 12 runs and 14 RBIs. Allison Wilson was 2-for-2 with three runs scored, Kytelin Lane was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs, Madison Bennett was 2-for-2 with a run scored and three RBIs, Daleigh Ebert was 1-for-2 with a run scored and an RBI, Maylee Thompson was 1-for-2 with two runs scored and three RBIs, Jazlyn Feix was 1-for-2 with two runs scored and an RBI and Gonzalez was also 1-for-2 with a run scored and an RBI.
Against Madison Highland, Willcox used a six-run first and an eight-run second to take a 14-0 lead. The Cowgirls tacked on two more runs in the third and four in the fourth for their 20-run lead.
Alyssa and Jesse Gonzalez pitched, striking out 12 and walking one.
Willcox had 18 hits. Wilson was 3-for-3, scored twice and had an RBI; Felix was 3-for-3, scored three runs and had an RBI; Jesse Gonzalez and Lane each were 2-for-2 with two runs scored and two RBIs; Thompson was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs; Ebert was 1-for-2 with a run scored and two RBIs.
Willcox, 14-7 overall, 3-1 in conference, 0-1 in the 2A East Region, has three games this week beginning Tuesday with a road game at Morenci followed by a road game at Bisbee Wednesday that was rescheduled after being rained out March 29. On Friday, April 8, Willcox has a home game scheduled against 2A East foe Benson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.