WILLCOX — Wins over Thatcher and Tombstone last week extended the Willcox High School softball team's win streak to three games.
On Friday, April 15, Willcox handed Tombstone its 12th straight loss, winning 15-1.
The day before in Thatcher, the Cowgirls spanked the Eagles 18-7.
Against Tombstone, Willcox jumped to a 7-0 lead, scoring four runs in the first and three in the second.
Braxton Hammons scored the Cowgirls' first run on a base hit by Allison Wilson. Brandi Larson singled, scoring Morgan Allred. Abi Tingle and Larson also scored. Hammons, Allred and Maylee Thompson’s scored in the second to make the lead 7-0.
Tombstone scored its lone run in the third when Ashley Elias doubled and scored on a passed ball.
Freshman Brianna True pitched all four innings for Tombstone, allowing 13 hits while walking one and striking out three.
Jesse Gonzalez went the distance for Willcox, allowing hree hits, striking out eight and walking one.
Elias, Julia Schilling and Ysabel Romero each ere 1-for-2 for Tombstone.
Hammons was 3-for-3 for Willcox, scored three runs and had four RBIs; Wilson was 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs; Larson was 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI; Daleigh Ebert was 1-for-2 with two runs scored and an RBI; Thompson was 2-for-2 with two runs scored; and Kytelin Lane was 1-for-2 with two runs scored and an RBI.
Against Thatcher, Jazlyn Felix was 3-for-4, scored four runs and had four RBIs, powering the Cowgirls.
Willcox used a three-run first and a two-run third for a 5-0 lead. Felix had a two-run home run in the first. Wilson followed with a solo blast. Felix scored on an error in the third and Larson doubled, scoring Emma McWilliams.
Thatcher stormed back in the bottom of the inning with four runs off four hits, three of which were RBI doubles, pulling to 5-4.
The Cowgirls came back in the next inning and sent 12 batters to the plate, scoring eight runs off eight hits, the big blow a two-run double from Lane that scored Ebert and Larson. Thompson had an RBI double and Hammons a RBI triple, which gave Willcox a 13-4 lead.
The Cowgirls put up five more runs in the seventh for an 18-6 lead. Felix had a home run and Ebert a RBI-triple.
Gonzalez picked up the win for Willcox, going the distance, allowing 10 hits, striking out eight and walking one.
The Cowgirls had 21 hits. Larson was 4-for-5, scored two runs and had two RBIs; Lane was 3-for-5 with a run scored and three RBIs; Maylee Thompson was 2-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI; Nataly Thompson was 2-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI; Hammons was 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored; and Ebert was 1-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI.
Willcox, 15-6, 6-3 in conference, 3-3 in the 2A East Region, hosted Pima on Tuesday and will host Bisbee on Friday before concluding the regular season next week with a road game at Tombstone April 26 followed by a home game against Tucson Desert Christian April 27.
