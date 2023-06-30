WILLCOX — The Willcox All-Stars won the District 8 majors softball championship Tuesday, beating the San Pedro All-Stars 10-0.
The District 8 championship was the third straight for Willcox, which won district titles in 2021 and 2022 in the 8-10 minors tournament.
Cochise County phenom Hattie Macumber was her usual dominant self, pitching her second perfect game of the tournament.
On Saturday, June 24, in a 11-0 win over San Pedro, she hit a batter on a rise ball which prevented her from having three consecutive perfect games.
In the district majors tournament Willcox outscored its opponents 39-0.
Willcox began the championship game scoring six runs in the bottom half of the first inning, taking a 6-0 lead.
Karlie St. Clair’s run in the third followed by Janelle Vandermeulen’s run in the fourth gave Willcox an 8-0 lead.
Needing two to end the game by the 10-run rule in the bottom half of the fifth, Jayleen Aguirre doubled, stole third and later scored on a wild pitch making the score 9-0.
Macumber, who had walked after Aguirre’s double, stole third and scored the game ending run on a passed ball.
Macumber allowed no hits, no walks and struck out nine. Her defense stepped, making six outs behind her, perserving the perfect game.
Counting the eight district and state tournament games last year and the three this year, Macumber has six no-hitters/perfect games, allowed five runs off seven hits, walked 19 and struck out 134.
Macumber hit 2-for-2 this game and scored two runs. St. Clair was also 2-for-2 with two runs scored and an RBI; Aguirre was 1-for-2 with two runs scored and an RBI. Carley Torres was 1-for-2 with three RBIs.
“We are pleased to make it through the district tournament,” said Pat Macumber, manager of the Willcox All-Stars. “We have our work cut out for us at the state tournament. These girls are fighters, and they will compete against any team put in front of them.”
The state tournament for Willcox begins Wednesday, July 5, in Verde Valley. The game schedule has yet to be announced.
