The District 8 champion Willcox softball All-Stars fought their way back through the elimination bracket, playing eight games in seven days and winning back-to-back games on Wednesday over the Goodyear All-Stars en route to the state majors Little League championship in Cottonwood.
The state championship was Willcox’s second in two years. The team won it last year in the minors’ division.
Willcox will now represent Arizona at the Western Regional softball tournament in San Bernardino, California, July 22-28.
Willcox’s first game will be at 9 a.m. on Sunday, July 23, against the winner of the Utah versus Nevada game. It will be televised on the ESPN Plus Network.
Hawaii, Southern California and Northern California are also participating in this tournament. The winner here will advance to the Little League Softball World Series in Greenville, North Carolina, Aug. 6-13.
Cochise County phenom Hattie Macumber was her usual dominant self Wednesday, combining in both games to allow one run, one hit, two walks and strike out 18.
In the nine games Willcox played at the state tournament Macumber allowed five runs, four hits, 15 walks and struck out 95. Counting three hitless games at the District 8 tournament, Macumber has struck out 123 batters.
In Wednesday’s second game, Macumber’s run in the bottom of the first off a Janelle Vandermeulen bases-loaded walk gave Willcox a 1-0 lead.
Willcox tacked on two more runs in the third when Lilly Williams singled, scoring Karlie St. Clair and Jayleen Aguirre.
Goodyear scored its lone run in the top of the fifth, making the score 3-1.
In the fifth inning Goodyear loaded the bases with no out thanks to a walk and two Willcox errors but managed to score just one run as Macumber got two batters to fly out before striking out the final batter as Goodyear left the bases loaded.
Macumber struck out the first batter of the top half of the sixth before getting the next batter to fly out to St. Clair and the final batter to hit into a game-ending groundout from Vandermeulen to St. Clair, giving Willcox the championship.
Macumber pitched her fifth no-hitter of the state tournament this game allowing one run and no hits while walking one and striking out eight.
In the 2-0 win over Goodyear, Macumber struck out 10, walked one and allowed no runs and one hit.
In this game Vandermeulen’s steal of home in the bottom of the second gave Willcox a 1-0 lead. Aguirre’s run off a Goodyear error in the fourth made the score 2-0.
Willcox had just four hits. Macumber, St. Clair, Jacqueline Ramirez and Josey Benavides each had one hit.
In Game 2, Macumber was 2-for-2 with a run scored, Aguirre was 1-for-2 with a run scored, Williams was 1-for-1 with two RBIs, and Julie Larson and Kasandra Ramirez were each 1-for-2
“I’ve told you these girls are fighters,” said Pat Macumber, manager of the Willcox All-Stars. “This was a tough tournament.”
Macumber said while his daughter Hattie’s pitching has led to wins, the defense has stepped up and made some big plays when it had to.
“We don’t win this tournament without the team effort,” he said. “We had bats come alive from people that normally don’t always have the hottest bats. Our defense backed up her pitching phenomenally. We had some great fielding to back up her pitching. That’s what helped us win this. We made routine plays. It was a good combo team effort.”
“Winning the championship and knowing we’re going to be representing Arizona at regionals is pretty amazing,” Hattie Macumber said. “I’m so happy. My teammates are like my bestest friends ever. Like me, they’re always working as hard as they can to get as far as we can.”
The Macumbers say they are excited to still be playing and heading to Western Regionals.
“A small town like us probably isn’t supposed to be winning this and representing Arizona,” Pat Macumber said. “The fact that these girls did it and beat all these huge districts and clubs is so awesome. We’re not intimidated by anybody. It doesn’t matter that we’re probably one the smaller communities and have fewer players to draw from, these girls are tough, they’re fighters.”
Macumber said the team will be driving to San Bernardino but the date of the departure has not yet been set.
Once they get there, rooms for the players and coaches will be paid for. Funds are needed for travel expenses as well as for water, snacks, etc., for the players and coaches.
Macumber said fundraising will be done to help raise money for those expenses. He will share fundraising information when he has it.
