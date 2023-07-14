The District 8 champion Willcox softball All-Stars fought their way back through the elimination bracket, playing eight games in seven days and winning back-to-back games on Wednesday over the Goodyear All-Stars en route to the state majors Little League championship in Cottonwood.

The state championship was Willcox’s second in two years. The team won it last year in the minors’ division.

