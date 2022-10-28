COCHISE COUNTY — The 2A San Pedro Region championship will be on the line Friday night when the Willcox Cowboys head to Tucson to face the Tanque Verde Hawks.
Kickoff for the Senior Night game at Tanque Verde is 7 p.m.
Willcox is 7-2 overall and No. 7 in the Class 2A state rankings. Tanque Verde is 5-4 and ranked 15th. Both teams are 4-0 in the region.
The Cowboys beat Tucson Catalina last week 52-6 at Willcox while Tanque Verde shut out Tombstone 68-0 at Tombstone.
Willcox junior running back Cristian Pando needs just 13 yards to reach the 1,000-yard mark this season, where he will join Cochise County’s top rusher. Buena’s Andres Bonilla (1,235 yards) and teammate Ayden Funtes (1,017 yards), the No. 2 rusher in the county.
According to Willcox coach Eric Hjalmarson, “If you want to win a state championship, you have to beat the best teams, no matter what.”
Hjalmarson said his Cowboys are facing a team that’s “way better than they were at the beginning of the season. It’ll be a playoff atmosphere for sure, they should have a good crowd, and their facilities are a lot better, with that new stadium, and new field, and of course their coaches are great.”
The Cowboys will have to overcome a defense that has allowed just one touchdown and shut out their last four opponents.
Hjalmarson is feeling positive about his players and the chance of winning.
“We’re healthy, we’re eligible, we’ve lost a lineman a few weeks ago, but otherwise we’re healthy,” he said. “You know, and I think we’re, you know, probably the third best team in the state.
“Whether it’s basketball or track and field, our kids would win, they would, we just have better kids all the way around. But Tanque Verde is coached very well, and that’s what they have going for them. I could be wrong with that.”
Hjalmarson said Tanque Verde head coach Jay Dobyns is a good friend. Running backs coach Scooter Sprotte and Dobyns played football at the University of Arizona together.
“Yes, and I think we could beat a Morenci, and a Pima, if we play very well, and the ball bounces our way a little bit,” Hjalmarson said.
Dobyns says Willcox, as a team, is the total package and very dangerous.
“Their ranking speaks for itself,” he said. “Week in and week out they are extremely well coached. My highest respect and admiration is held for Coach Hjalmarson and his staff. His teams reflect his personality; tough and smart. They play with high discipline in every phase of the game.
“Their offense has a powerful run game and diversity in the pass game that forces opponents to try and defend them with balance. Their defense is relentless, and all their kids play with high-RPM motors. Their kicking game is consistently solid. They don’t make mistakes, forcing opponents to play a nearly perfect game to be competitive.”
According to Dobyns, Willcox’s 1-2 punch of Fuentes and Pando is as good as any running back combo in the state on any level.
“I am a fan of both of them,” Dobyns said. “Their offensive line is very well prepared and fights hard to give them openings. Both backs run heavy, breaking tackles with power and separating from defenders with speed.
“Friday’s game is a huge challenge for us. We have a young team. Young teams need games and competitions to develop. We are a better team today than we were in August and September. Willcox will test us to find out how much better. My expectations are high for a great game to decide the region championship.
“There is no tomorrow for us. If we are fortunate to win, we will be in the playoffs. If we don’t, we likely will not have accumulated enough PowerPoints to qualify as an at-large team. Our season will begin, or end, on Friday night. We have all we can ask for, and all we deserve — a chance.
“We are always honored to compete against Willcox. They epitomize a class program and are what make small school Friday Night Lights so special.”
This week’s other Cochise County football games:
Bagdad (6-3) at St David (8-1), 1A state quarterfinal
For the second straight year No. 2-ranked St. David will be hosting No. 7-ranked Bagdad in the 1A state quarterfinals.
This series, which began in 2015, is tied 3-3.
When these teams met last year in the playoffs Bagdad jumped out to a 16-0 first-quarter lead but lost 69-46 in a marathon game that lasted just shy of three hours and had more 1,100 combined yards of offense between the teams.
St. David hosted Bagdad earlier this season and won 70-20. Last year the Tigers thumped the Sultans 62-6 in the regular season.
“Another year playing Bagdad twice, and if we’re able to win, we’ll likely have another year playing Mogollon twice,” St. David coach Braden Davis said. “Bagdad is a formidable, well-coached team, much better than their No. 7 ranking, and it’s always difficult to beat a good team twice in the same season.
“When I say they’re well coached, I mean they’re really well coached. Coach (Dalton) Mills is one of the best and would be very successful at any level, in my opinion. He’s got his team much improved since we played them earlier this year and their running game has got to be one of the best in the state. They are really big up front, and they have some very talented young backs. We have to stop their run, or at least slow them down and score a bunch of points.
“We’re still not 100% healthy. Paul Parker is limited to kicking, but he’s kicking well. Like just about everyone at this point in the season, we’re a little banged up, but our guys are excited to continue their season and our seniors certainly want to win their last game on our field. We will be ready on Friday night.”
St. David senior Ryan Gooding continues to be the hottest quarterback in Cochise County, completing 91 of 138 passes for 1,685 yards. He has 39 touchdowns and just four interceptions.
In the first game with Bagdad, Gooding passed for a season-high 407 yards, completing 19 of 28 passes for nine touchdowns, one shy of the state record of 10, and no interceptions.
Davis is aware the Sultans will be looking to do a better job of trying to contain Gooding and that running backs Marek Haynie and Connor Curtis need to be ready to help offset the load.
The Herald/Review reached out to Mills, requesting his thoughts on the game. As of press time Thursday he had not responded.
The winner will advance to the state semifinals where it will face Joseph City or Mogollon on Nov. 4 or 5.
Buena (5-2) at Tucson High (2-5)
Buena travels to Tucson High Friday in a winnable game for the team from Sierra Vista.
The No. 23-ranked Colts are 5-2 and must win out to contend for a spot in the postseason.
Buena has created a pattern of starting games slowly against teams they should dominate. They dug themselves into a 22-point deficit last week, which they overcame to send Marana Mountain View home with a loss.
The Colts should have a fast start Friday against the 2-5 Badgers and will rely on sophomore running back Andres Bonilla. When Bonilla is rolling the Buena offense is confident and hard to stop. Bonilla leads Cochise County rushers with 1,235 yards.
Aliaz Dyson is another player to watch. Since becoming active two weeks ago the sophomore has scored in each of the games he has played in. He provides more options, especially in the wildcat formation, for the Colts offense.
Tucson is coming off a 42-10 loss to Tucson Desert View last week. The Badgers will look to pass the ball and take advantage of the Colts’ defensive backs.
Benson (5-4) at Sabino (6-3)
The Benson Bobcats will be playing for a spot in the Class 3A playoffs when they travel to Tucson for a 3A South showdown with the Sabino Sabercats.
Sabino is ranked eighth in Class 3A, Benson 14th.
A Benson win would secure a playoff spot. The 3A state playoff bracket will be revealed Saturday morning.
It was unclear at press time who will quarterback the Bobcats. Dalton Crockett did not play last week against Safford after having been injured the week before. His status for this week is unknown.
Crockett’s replacement, Trent Manzo, was critically injured three plays into the game with Safford last week when a freak hit broke both his legs, resulting in emergency surgery.
Freshman Brax Cluff did an admirable job of stepping in and running the Bobcats offense. He may be called upon again this week.
Colton Tyra is the Bobcats’ top rusher with 846 yards on 117 carries and four touchdowns.
Bisbee (3-6) at Catalina (1-8)
It’s going to be Bisbee’s Diego Chavez running left, right and up the middle in the final game of the season for both schools.
The senior running back has 912 yards will be looking to reach 1,000.
Bisbee coach Brian Vertrees said he’s going to do all he can to help his running back reach that milestone for the second straight season.
Empire (3-4) at Douglas (3-4)
Somebody could get their first Kino Region win as the Douglas Bulldogs host the Vail Empire Ravens at Armando de Lucas Stadium.
Douglas began the season 3-0 but has lost four straight, the latest last week at Tucson Mica Mountain 53-7.
Empire hosted the Casa Grande Vista Grande Spartans last week and lost 40-14. Vista Grande comes to Douglas in two weeks for the regular season finale.
Chandler Prep (5-4) at Tombstone (3-6)
It’s Senior Night in Tombstone this Friday as the Yellow Jackets play their final game of the season against the Chandler Prep Titans of the 2A Gila Region.
Tombstone was originally scheduled to play Santa Rita this week but when the Eagles canceled their season THS officials scrambled to find another opponent.
Chandler Prep agreed to return to Tombstone for a second straight year.
These teams met last year early in the season and Chandler Prep won 35-0.
Tombstone is experiencing a three-game losing streak, having lost last week to Tanque Verde.
Chandler Prep has won two straight, beating Phoenix Arete Prep 42-0 last week.
Herald/Review Sports Editor Bruce Whetten and reporters Hector Acuna and Alexis Ramanjulu contributed to this article.
