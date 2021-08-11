Willcox team wins Douglas softball tournament benefiting local family

DOUGLAS — Eighteen-year-old Dominique Montano is a young, vibrant woman who is eagerly looking forward to her freshman year at Cochise College.
She was born with a birth defect that has led to 19 surgeries over the years.
Montano was recently informed she is scheduled for seven more surgeries in the coming months as surgeons continuously work to repair the defect.
Knowing of the family and their situation, Dave Raber, who runs the Adult Softball League in Douglas, hosted the annual Monsoon Men’s Softball Tourney Saturday as eight softball teams from southern Cochise County competed. Part of the money raised went to the top two winning teams. The remaining amount went to Montano and her family to be used to help with the medical bills not covered by insurance.
Sixteen games were played Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. and finishing after 10 p.m.
The tournament was won by the Hitting Bombs from Wilcox.
“They came from the losers’ bracket to double-dip Bad Intentions from Douglas,” Raber said. “In the first championship game Hitting Bomb handed Bad Intentions their first loss of the tourney with superior hitting and defense to win by one run (13-12). In the final, (the) Hitting Bombs led most of the game, but Bad Intentions took a two-run lead in the top of the seventh inning. (The) Hitting Bombs scored three (runs) in the bottom of the inning to win the championship 21-20. The tournament raised $1,100 for the young lady facing (seven) surgeries. (The) Hitting Bombs gave their winnings of $450 to the family and Bad Intentions followed by donating their winnings of $225. In total $1,775 was given to the family to help cover expenses during the operations. Mom (Yanet Gracia) was in tears when presented with the money and thanked all that participated to help in their time of need.”
“I’m very blessed to live here, very grateful” Gracia said. “We weren’t expecting this. When we heard what was happening we told them they do have to do it. I appreciate it from the bottom of my heart.”
Garcia said her daughter was born with a cleft lip and a cleft palate.
“Ever since she was 3 months old she’s been having surgeries,” Yanet said. “She’s 18 now and this surgery coming up is going to be her 20th. This (surgery) is the major one. They are going to break her upper jaw. She’s not going to be able to eat for two months; only liquids. After this surgery she is going to have six more (within a year) where they will work on her nose. We’re almost to the finish line. If all goes well, by the time she is 20 we will be done.”
Montano states for the most part she feels fine; it’s usually after the surgery when she doesn’t feel so well.
“I am so grateful they did this for me,” Montano said of the tournament. “I appreciate everybody who worked hard in this tournament. I feel so blessed. I’m really happy to see all this support. It’s overwhelming.”
Montano says she is excited about starting college and plans on majoring in psychology. She admits she is concerned about the upcoming surgeries that are scheduled and the amount of class time she is going to miss as a result.
Wade Barney, Dominique’s stepfather who works for Northern PipeLine, says he appreciates Raber and all those who helped put on the tournament.
“There are times where we know (Dominique) is in so much pain,” he said. “It’s hard watching her go through all these surgeries. It’s nice to see everyone come together and support her the way they have here. We really appreciate it.”
Another benefit Sept. 4
Raber announced on Saturday he has learned of another Douglas resident who is facing multiple surgeries and is also in need of assistance.
Knowing that, he has scheduled another softball tournament for Saturday, Sept. 4, with proceeds going to Damian Varela.
Games are at the Eighth Street Park and Durazo Field at Airport Park.
The tournament will be for 12 teams maximum. Entry fee is $200 with a $50 deposit due by Sept. 1. Home run bracelets are aailable for $10 per player or $100 per team. USSSA rules will be followed.
To enter, call or text Raber at 520-249-0223 or email him at raber11@hotmail.com.
