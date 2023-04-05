WILLCOX – The Cowboys and Cowgirls tennis teams defeated Morenci and Pima this week, a two-game streak for the boys and six in a row for the No. 1-ranked, Division III, Section 1 Cowgirls.
The Cowgirls are 4-0 in section and 6-1 overall, with their only loss a close one against Safford in the season opener.
On Friday, March 31, the Cowgirls shut out the Morenci 9-0.
Against the Wildcats in singles, in the No. 1 match, Mia Mungarro defeated Cambri McCauley 8-3. No. 2 Valerie Durazo topped Anita Gonzalez 8-2, No. 3 Kennedy Peterson won 8-1 over Katelynn Clark, No. 4 Alexa Hernandez defeated Isabella Villa 8-1, No. 5 Marissa Paz beat Izzalana Gobert 8-0 and No. 6 Teresa Trujillo won 8-0 over Alannah Suarez.
In No. 1 doubles Mungarro and Durazo defeated Gonzalez and McCauley 8-3, at No. 2 Peterson and Paz topped Villa and Clark 8-1, and No. 3 Trujillo and Hernandez beat Suarez and Gobert 8-0.
Willcox No. 1 Munrago continued undefeated in singles at 7-0; she’s 6-1 in doubles.
On March 28 the Cowgirls showed no love for Pima, dismissing the Roughriders 9-0.
Against Pima in singles, No. 1 Mia was 8-0 over Kennedy Minor, No. 2 Valerie defeated Mia Ashby 8-0, No. 3 Kennedy won 8-0 over Brooklynn Burk, No. 4 Alexa won 8-0 over Paula Gonzalez, No. 5 Paz won 8-1 over Lea Pinnow and No. 6 Trujillo won 8-0 over Merrill DeCrow.
In doubles, No. 1 Mungarro and Durazo topped Ashby and Minor 8-0, No. 2 Peterson and Paz won 8-1 over DeCrow and Burk and No. 3 Trujillo and Hernandez defeated
The Cowboys are 3-1 in section, 4-3 in division matches after beating the Morenci Wildcats 6-3 at home.
In the singles, No. 1 Jarel Diaz defeated Nathaniel Aguilar 8-3, No. 2 Keanu Ramil won 9-8 over Quinton Wiltbank, No. 3 Josh Biggs prevailed 8-6 over Jovani Rodriguez, No. 4 Andres Osornio won 8-4 over Andrew McCallum, No. 5 Elijah Bhasme won 9-8 over Derik Jones and No. 6 Michael Martinez topped Jakob Camacho 8-2.
In doubles, No. 1 Biggs and JDiaz won 8-3 over Ramil and Aguilar, No. 2 Rodriguez and Martinez beat Wiltbank and Jones 9-8 and No. 3 Osornio and Bhasme prevailed 8-6 over McCallum and Camacho.
Pima lost to the Cowboys 7-2 in the home match on March 28.
In singles, No. 1 Leland Thompson beat Aguilar 8-4, No. 2 Ramil won 8-5 over Dillon McCray, No. 3 Rodriguez won 8-2 over Ryan Taylor, No. 4 Osornio won 8-1 over Cooper Reed, No. 5 Bhasme won 8-2 over Garth Lunt and No. 6 Martinez topped Mac Bryce 8-6.
In doubles, No. 1 Ramil and Aguilar won 9-8 over Ryan Taylor and Leland Thompson, No. 2 Reed and McCray won 9-7 against Rodriguez and Martinez and No. 3 Osornio and Bhasme were 8-3 winners over Lunt and Bryce.
