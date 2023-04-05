WILLCOX – The Cowboys and Cowgirls tennis teams defeated Morenci and Pima this week, a two-game streak for the boys and six in a row for the No. 1-ranked, Division III, Section 1 Cowgirls.

The Cowgirls are 4-0 in section and 6-1 overall, with their only loss a close one against Safford in the season opener.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments