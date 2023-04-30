WILLCOX − The Willcox High Cowboys/Cowgirls varsity tennis teams ended their season with appearances at the 2023 Arizona Interscholastic Association Tennis State Championships played at Paseo Racquet Center in Glendale on April 28.

Mia Mungarro and Valerie Durazo reached the second round of the Division III girls singles bracket.

