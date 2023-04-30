WILLCOX − The Willcox High Cowboys/Cowgirls varsity tennis teams ended their season with appearances at the 2023 Arizona Interscholastic Association Tennis State Championships played at Paseo Racquet Center in Glendale on April 28.
Mia Mungarro and Valerie Durazo reached the second round of the Division III girls singles bracket.
Mungarro won her first-round match against Nicole Seiaxia of Benjamin Franklin 6-2, 6-3, then fell to sixth-seeded Estelle Fetsis of Tucson Pusch Ridge 6-0, 6-0, in the second round.
Durazo defeated Jaiden Dumouchel-Jones of Glendale Prep. 6-2, 6-2 in the first round. In Round 2 she was beaten by eighth seed Anna Schillinger of Veritas Prep Academy 6-2, 6-1.
On April 25 the girls’ varsity team lost to Gilbert Christian 5-1 in the first round of the Division III team championships played at Willcox High.
Teresa Trujillo was the only winner of the match for Willcox with a tie-break defeat of Sara Perey 5-7, 7-6, 10-8 (tb).
The Cowgirls ended the season No. 2 in Section I with a 6-1 record, and No. 8 in Division III, with an 11-2 record.
“We had a season where the girls just completely overperformed,” Willcox coach Mike Kauffman said. “They played so well considering how they were playing last year and what positions they played last year, to have won this many matches, and to reach state, just blew me away. It just blew me away.”
Mungarro and Durazo had the same 21-6 overall record, 11-3 in singles and 10-3 in doubles matches.
“I expected to have a good season, but I’m proud we had a great season,” Mungarro said of her tennis year and No. 1 team ranking.
They said playing each other will be a memorable time from this season.
“In our tournament Mia got No. 1 and I got No. 2, and we had to play each other. That was pretty fun, we love playing against each other, we basically play the same,” Durazo said.
Junior Alexa Hernandez had an impressive 23-4 overall season, bouncing around the No. 3, 4, and 5 spots.
The boys’ team ended its season at No. 3 in the section with a 4-3 record and 8-5 overall.
The doubles team of Nathaniel Aguilar and Keanu Ramil qualified for the state tournament.
They were defeated by Andrew Eastlack and Kyle Kwak of Scottsdale Prep in the first round.
The Cowboys team is young, all sophomores except for Mickey Martinez, a senior.
“They’re sophomores and juniors now, and so most of the girls will now be seniors ... We’ll have everybody at up to five, and we’ll replace them, and so we got another good team coming,” Kauffman said.
He said it was the players themselves who helped recruit the future teams.
“All the girls and our guys stepped up this year. But If I had to pick one, it’s Valerie,” Kauffman said.
“She’s just always encouraging. She started recruiting when we got her started as a freshman, and she never stopped encouraging others, she never stopped.”
Durazo said it was her love for the game that made it easy to recruit.
“Well, I tell them that it’s super fun, that they’re gonna like it,”she said. “At first you might not know how to play but then over the years you improve, like a lot.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.