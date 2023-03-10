WILLCOX — The Willcox boys and girls tennis teams won home tennis matches against Tombstone Tuesday, March 7.
The Cowboys served up a 9-0 win and the Cowgirls won 8-1.
They were coming off a loss to the Safford Bulldogs on Feb. 28. In the season opening match the boys lost 8-1, and the girls lost 5-4.
The Cowboys are again coached by Mike Kauffman. It was unclear if Kauffman would return this year following his son Jacob’s decision not to compete.
Jacob, a junior, is a stellar young player. He posted an undefeated 2022 regular season, 16-0 in singles, 16-0 in doubles, and was 4-1 in singles in the postseason, losing to Andrew Yang of Chandler Arizona College Prep in the Division III finals.
As a freshman, Jacob was the Cowboys’ No. 2 player behind his brother Luke, then a senior.
Together they reached the 2021 State Division III semifinals in doubles and had an undefeated regular season. Jacob was 14-0 in singles.
That two-year, 60-0, regular-season record contributed to his decision not to play tennis as the competition was lacking. He redirected his athletic efforts to basketball and currently is on the track team.
About returning to coach, Kauffman said, “It’s about the kids. I gotta do it for them.”
The boys team is young, mostly sophomores making up the top six, with Mikey Martinez the only senior. The girls’ team are juniors, with Kennedy Peterson the senior of the group.
Against Tombstone in singles, Willcox No. 1 Nathaniel Aguilar defeated Adam Cloud 8-6, No.2 Keanu Ramil beat Caleb Russian 8-3, No.3 Jovani Rodriguez defeated Josh Asato 8-1, No. 4 Andres Osornio topped Kyle Asato 8-1 and No. 5 Elijah Bhasme and No. 6 Martinez won by forfeit.
In boys’ doubles, No.1 Aguilar and Ramil beat Cloud and Ryssian 8-3. No. 2 Rodriguez and Martinez defeated Asato and Kyle Asato 8-4.
In girls’ singles matches No.1 Willcox's Mia Mungarro dropped Skylar Mazzanti 8-3, No.2 Valerie Durazo beat Jamora Haynes 8-6, No. 3 Kennedy Peterson topped Makinzee Meinhardt 8-2, No. 4 Marizza Paz defeated Dystiny Dyson 8-1, No. 5 Alexa Hernandez beat Akasia Cederlof 8-1 and No. 6 Teresa Trujillo downed Abigail Satterfeld 8-0.
In girls doubles, No. 1 Mungarro and Durazo defeated Haynes and Meinhardt 8-2, No. 2 Peterson and Paz lost to Dyson and Mazzanti 4-8 and No 3 Hernandez and Trujillo topped Cederlof and Satterfeld 8-0.
Willcox faces the Duncan Wildkats at home on Thursday, March 9, starting at 3 p.m. On Thursday, March 16, it travels to Morenci to face the Wildcats at 3:30 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.