ST. DAVID − Willcox High School’s boys tennis team narrowly defeated St. David 5-4 in a match between two teams ranked in the top 10 in the state last Friday.
Going into the match, the Cowboys were ranked seventh, the Tigers ninth.
In the girls match going on at the same time, Willcox, ranked 19th in Friday’s rankings, beat St. David 6-3.
The boys match began with doubles and Willcox’s Jacob Kauffman and Ryan McClaine beat St. David’s Kaden Watts and Lorenzo Padian in No. 1, 8-2.
In the No. 2 match, St. David’s Brayten Trejo and Marek Haynie beat Hunter Childers and Spencer Allred of Willcox 8-3.
Willcox’s No. 3 doubles tandem of Lane Whetten and Jonathan Collins beat Regan Young and Sammy Judd 8-4, giving the Cowboys a 2-1 edge going into singles.
In singles, Kauffman beat Padian 6-2, 6-4 in the No. 1 singles match; at No. 2, Watts beat McClaine 3-6, 6-1, 10-8; at No. 3, Haynie topped Childers 6-7, 7-6, 11-9; at No. 4, Trejo beat Allred 6-1, 6-4; at No. 5, Collins beat Judd 6-1, 6-4; and at No. 6 Whetten defeated Young 6-2, 6-1.
In the girls match, St. David had just two players, Safina Blachly and Sydney Haynie, who won at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, beating Willcox’s Jodi Denny 6-0, 6-0 and Kamrielle Wyatt 6-1, 6-0, respectively. They also won their doubles match against Wyatt and Denny 8-2.
Willcox singles players Valerie Durazo, Marissa Paz, Teresa Trujillo and Gabriela Paz all won their matches by forfeit. Durazo and Trujillo and Gabriela and Marissa Paz won their doubles matches by forfeit.
On Thursday, April 7, both Willcox teams shut out Benson 9-0.
In girls singles, Denny beat Benson’s Destiny Foster 6-1,6-1; Wyatt defeated Delmalicia Santiago 6-1, 6-0; Durazo beat Sierra Brooks 6-0, 6-1; and Kennedy Peterson, Mia Mungarro and Trujillo all won by forfeit.
In doubles, Wyatt and Denny shut out Santiago and Foster 8-0; and Mungarro and Durazo and Peterson and Paz both won their doubles matches by forfeit.
In the boys match, at No. 1, Kauffman beat Benson’s Scott Lutz 6-0, 6-1; at No. 2, McClaine beat Stanley Kelly 6-0, 6-1; at No. 3 Childers defeated Jeffrey (Hunter) Lutz 6-1, 6-1; at No. 4 Allred shut out Jonathan Woodward 6-0, 6-0.
Collins and Whetten won via forfeit.
In doubles, Kauffman and McClaine downed Scott Lutz and Kelly 8-2, Childers and Allred beat Woodward and Jeffrey Lutz 8-0 and Whetten and McClain were winners by forfeit.
While Benson was playing Willcox in Benson, St. David hosted Valley Union.
The St. David boys were 9-0 winners while the St. David girls tied Valley Union 3-3.
Blachly and Haynie won their singles matches over Renee Larson and Lillian Grounds 6-1, 6-0 and 6-0, 6-0.
Valley Union took the No. 3 and No. 4 singles matches as Sara Ramos and Carol Parra won by forfeit.
Blachly and Haynie won their doubles match 8-0 over Grounds and Larson.
Parra and Ramos won their doubles match by forfeit.
In the boys match, at No. 1, St. David’s Padoan beat Briscoe Runyon 6-0, 6-0; at No. 2, Watts beat Jonathan Cahill a 6-0, 6-0; and at No. 3 Haynie blanked Marshall Larson 6-0, 6-0.
St. David’s Trejo, Young and Brenten Freestone won their No. 4, 5, and 6 matches by forfeit.
In doubles, Runyon and Cahill lost to Trejo and Haynie 8-0 while Watts and Padoan and Young and Freestone won via forfeit.
The Willcox teams hosted Duncan on Monday and Pima on Tuesday before heading to Safford on Thursday. The WHS tennis teams conclude the regular season at home April 19 against Morenci.
St. David was at Tombstone on Tuesday, will host Desert Christian on Wednesday and conclude their regular season April 19 at Safford.
Benson hosted Morenci on Tuesday and concludes its tennis season Thursday at Pima.
