QUEEN CREEK— The Willcox Cowboys traveled to Queen Creek Friday to take on San Tan Foothills, defeating the Sabercats 48-14 and improving their season record to 3-0.
“This game was another chance for our kids to play well,” Willcox coach Eric Hjalmarson said, “and another chance for a win.”
After taking the opening kickoff, Willcox moved quickly downfield, scoring its first touchdown on a 2-yard run by junior Cristian Pando. With Pando also making the two-point conversion, the Cowboys led 8-0.
Willcox held San Tan, which turned the ball over on downs. Again moving quickly, Willcox scored on an 8-yard run by Pando, who also ran in the two-point conversion to put the Cowboys up 16-0.
Willcox senior Marcus Olivares scored on a 40-yard run in the second quarter, and with Pando successful in his third two-point conversion run, the Cowboys led 24-0.
After four possession changes, Pando ran 70 yards for another scored, added the two-point conversion, and the Cowboys led 32-0 to end the first half.
The Sabercats finally got on the scoreboard with a 75-yard return on the kickoff to open the third quarter. The two-point conversion attempt failed, putting the score at 32-6.
On the Cowboys’ Pando came up bit again with a 73-yard touchdown run and two-point conversion, giving Willcox a 40-6 lead.
Recovering the ball after the kickoff, the Cowboys took possession on San Tan’s 49-yard line. Olivares ran for another TD. The attempt unsuccessful failed and the Cowboys led 46-6.
Later in the third period, the Cowboys turned the ball over on downs at the Sabercats’ 2-yard line. That resulted in a safety to end the third quarter with the Cowboys decisively in the lead, 48-6.
San Tan scored early in the fourth quarter on a passing touchdown and two-point conversion for the final score of the game.
“We haven’t played any section games yet,” Hjalmarson said. “We know that those games will be tough and we’re working up to them.”
The Cowboys will travel to Phoenix to take on the Valley Lutheran Flames on Friday, Sept. 17.
