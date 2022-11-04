WILLCOX - The Willcox Cowboys had little difficulty with the St. Johns Redskins Friday coming away with a 49-7 in the first round of the 2A state playoffs.

The Willcox win sets up a rematch on Friday, Nov. 11 with the Holbrook Roadrunners, who came to Willcox last year for a state playoff game and were defeated 42-32.

