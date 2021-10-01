COUNTY — Willcox and Valley Union High School will be celebrating homecoming Friday night in Cochise County games at 7 p.m.
Tombstone (2-2) at Willcox (5-0)
The Willcox Cowboys and their high-powered offense will be looking to continue the dominance they have shown through the first five games when they host the Tombstone Yellow Jackets.
Willcox, ranked seventh in the 2A Conference, is coming off a 63-0 thumping of Phoenix North Pointe Prep while Tombstone, ranked 24th, shut out Tucson Catalina 47-0 last week.
Willcox has outscored its opposition 221-20.
Tombstone snapped a two-game skid last week and knows it has its hands full with the Cowboys.
“This is our first section game of the season and our first home game after three weeks being on the road,” Willcox coach Eric Hjalmarson said. “We’re excited to be back playing in front of our home crowd.”
This has been a busy week on the Willcox campus with homecoming events. Some of the week’s activities included the powderpuff football on Wednesday night, the homecoming assembly on Thursday afternoon and the bonfire on Thursday evening. Students dressed for the theme of the day. These activities lead up to the halftime crowning of the homecoming king and queen.
Fort Thomas (1-3) at Valley Union (2-2)
Valley Union had its homecoming bonfire Thursday night, hoping to energize the Blue Devils and get them back into the win column.
Fort Thomas suffered its third straight loss last week, falling 56-12 to San Manuel, which beat Valley Union 48-0 two weeks ago in Elfrida.
The Blue Devils, ranked 12th in the state 1A rankings, were thumped by St. David last week 70-12.
The Blue Devils have three games remaining in their regular season and pretty much need to win out if they hope to qualify for the state playoffs.
St. David (5-1) at San Manuel (5-0)
St. David will be playing its third game in eight days at San Manuel.
This game could decide the 1A South Region champion. San Manuel is ranked third in the 1A state rankings, St. David is fifth. Mogollon, which gave St. David its lone loss of the season, is ranked No. 1.
“As you know, we have a short week to prepare for San Manuel, and they are a tough squad and currently undefeated,” St. David coach Braden Davis said. “This game will very likely determine the South Region champs. I know that San Manuel has been preparing all year for this game. They throw the ball well; they run the ball well. They’re big and physical. I expect this to be a battle between two top five level teams.
“We’ve got to continue to play aggressive, fast defense and hopefully create some turnovers. We have to take care of the ball and execute well offensively. We will also need to get the job done with PATs, as this is the type of game that can come down to those extra points. We’re definitely looking forward to the game. We wish we had them at home, but they’ve got a nice facility and were great hosts last year. We’ll be ready.”
Bisbee (3-2) at Morenci (4-1)
The Pumas are taking a three-hour bus ride to Morenci to face a tough Morenci squad whose lone loss is to Round Valley.
Morenci is ranked fifth in the state’s 2A rankings and is coming off a 27-7 win last Friday night over the St. Johns Redskins.
Bisbee, ranked 19th, snapped a two-game skid, shutting out Santa Rita last week 55-0 on the Pumas’ homecoming night.
“I think our guys know that getting into conference play there is no easy week coming up,” Bisee coach Brian Vertrees said. “It’s going to be a tough road and they’ve come in focused and ready to work.”
Senior EJ Hernandez, one of the main Pumas linemen, tweaked his ankle last week and has been taking it easy in practice this week and is wearing a walking boot.
“He should be good to go come game time,” Vertrees said. “I expect him to be suited up Friday.”
Vertrees said Morenci is a tough team that can’t be taken lightly.
“We’re going to their place and that’s a tough place to win,” he said. “It will be a good environment for the kids. They play really solid defense. We’re going to have our work cut out for us.”
Mountain Pointe (2-2) at Buena (1-2)
Buena suffered its second straight loss last week, losing 41-24 at Tucson Sunnyside. After winning its first two games Phoenix Mountain Pointe has lost two straight, falling 35-6 to Casteel last week.
“We have been focusing on paying attention to detail and playing as a unit,” Buena coach Joe Thomas said. “Also, understanding there is also a lot of football left to play, so take it one game at a time and continue to get better.”
Thomas said the key to winning Friday night is “showing up ready to fight for four quarters, work together and believe in each other and not let the score affect how we play.”
Pima (3-2) at Benson (3-1)
This 2A South Region game was played Thursday night in Benson. Results were not available at press time and will be posted online and also in Sunday’s Herald/Review.
Benson won its third straight game last week, beating Phoenix Veritas Prep 42-7 while Pima shut out Scottsdale Christian 53-0. The Roughriders’ losses were to Safford and Thatcher.
Douglas (1-1) at Casa Grande (3-0)
The Douglas Bulldogs had enough players this week to field a team against the unbeated Cougas Thursday. Results were not available at press time and will be posted online and also in Sunday’s Herald/Review.
Casa Grande had its game with Seton Catholic canceled last week.
Douglas canceled its game with Thatcher when it didn’t have enough players to field a team, citing injury and eligibility issues.
Herald/Review Sports Editor Bruce Whetten and reporters Linda Lou Lamb and Ivan Leonard contributed to this article.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.