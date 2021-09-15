If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
WILLCOX — The Willcox Cowgirls’ varsity volleyball team has had two full weeks of competition, with four regular season home games and two tournaments (the Desert Christian Eagles Invitational and the Flowing Wells Tournament) to start off their season 4-0.
The Cowgirls traveled to Tucson on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 10-11, to compete in the Flowing Wells Invitational. On Friday they fell to Flowing Wells 2-1 in their first competition. Next they faced Sahuarita, and the Mustangs taking the win 2-0. Their third and final game of the day had them defeating the Tucson Pueblo Warriors 2-0.
Saturday, the Cowgirls took on Rio Rico, defeating the Hawks 2-0. In their final game of the tournament, Willcox defeated the Nogales Apaches 3-1 to go 3-2 in the tournament.
“We like going to tournaments because we get to play bigger schools that we wouldn’t normally see in the regular season,” Willcox coach Todd DeBaun said.
On Thursday, Sept. 9, the Cowgirls hosted San Manuel of the 1A East region and defeated the Miners 3-0. Earlier in the week Willcox hosted Valley Union of the 1A South Region and topped the Blue Devils 3-0.
Their first invitational, Willcox traveled to Tucson to compete in the Desert Christian Eagles Invitational on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 3-4. The Cowgirls had seven games over the two days, finishing with a 3-4 record. They defeated Tucson Gregory School Hawks 2-0, the Tucson Desert Christian Eagles 2-1 and the St. David Tigers 2-1. Willcox fell to the Benson Bobcats 2-1, the St. David Tigers 2-1, the Benson Bobcats 2-1, and the Desert Christian Eagles 2-0.
Willcox hosted the Desert Christian Eagles of the 1A Tucson Region on Thursday, Sept. 2. The Cowgirls won in three games, 25-15, 25-11, 25-22.
The Cowgirls, currently 4-0 in regular season action, hosted the Tucson Santa Rita Eagles on Tuesday, Sept 14 (game results were not available at press time).
Their next competition at Benson for their first regional game of the season on Tuesday, Sept. 21.
“We’ve played a lot of volleyball in the last two weeks,” DeBaun said. “It’ll be good to have a break to get back in the gym to practice and work on a few things.”
