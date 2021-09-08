WILLCOX — Willcox volleyball coach Todd DeBaun, in his 18th year coaching the Cowgirls, is looking forward to this season and the potential of his team.
“I’m excited for the opportunities we have this season,” DeBaun said.“We’re really excited to just have a season.
“Last year we didn’t have any seniors so we have all of our players back. They have a good work ethic – they work hard. We have a lot of talent; I’m looking forward to seeing what this team can do.”
In addition to their regular schedule of games, the Cowgirls will also be competing in two tournaments — the Desert Christian Eagles Invitational and the Flowing Wells Invitational.
“Competing in invitationals is good because we get a lot of extra playing time,” DeBaun said. “We get a chance to play different teams that aren’t on our regular schedule and see different offensive and defensive styles of play.”
DeBaun is assisted by Emily Rogers, who will be coaching the freshman team, and Jenn Casady, who will be coaching the JV.
“I’m excited to have a good group of 16 freshmen,” Rogers said. “They had a good middle school coach who gave them a solid base. Our varsity players have been playing together all through school; they have a great camaraderie – they are good friends who cheer each other on. That bonding will help them play well together as a team. They are willing to work hard; they are getting stronger. I think it’s going to be a really good year for us.”
“We have the talent to have a good season,” Casady added. “It’s exciting to see lots of freshmen coming out and the total number of players we have. They look good and are working hard. We have height, hitting ability and are strong all around. I’m very optimistic for this season.”
The Willcox players are eager to be back on the court.
“We have everyone back this season,” Willcox senior Jazlyn Felix said. “We are a close team; we know and understand how each other plays and how to adapt to each other. We are working daily to improve our skills and techniques. I’m excited for us to leave a legacy that will remain throughout Willcox Cowgirl volleyball history.”
Teammate and fellow senior Alyssa Rogers also sees the Cowgirls’ team unity as one of their strengths.
“We are united as a team; this season we have come together to play as one – we have one mindset,” Rogers said. “Our hitting and passing have improved; we have strong players who can hit fast and hard and our setters can place the ball exactly where they need to. We’re clicking as a team.”
Willcox is a member of the 2A East Region that includes Benson, Bisbee, Morenci, Pima and Tombstone.
