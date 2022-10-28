The Willcox Cowboys are San Pedro Region champions after knocking off the Tanque Verde Hawks 55-6 on what was Senior Night at Tanque Verde High School Friday.

Willcox’s running back combination of Ayden Fuentes and Cristian Pando torched the Hawks Friday as Pando ran for an unofficial 343 yards on 29 carries and scored six touchdowns.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments