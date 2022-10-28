Willcox wins 2A San Pedro Region championship Oct 28, 2022 Oct 28, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Willcox Cowboys are San Pedro Region champions after knocking off the Tanque Verde Hawks 55-6 on what was Senior Night at Tanque Verde High School Friday.Willcox’s running back combination of Ayden Fuentes and Cristian Pando torched the Hawks Friday as Pando ran for an unofficial 343 yards on 29 carries and scored six touchdowns.Going into the game Pando was 13 yards shy of 1,000.Fuentes ran for 154 yards on 15 carries and scored a TD.Willcox will learn Saturday who it will play next week in the 2A state playoffs. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cristian Pando Willcox Cowboys Touchdown American Football Sport Ayden Fuentes Carry Running Back Combination Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Sierra Vista’s Darick Hall heading to the World Series Supervisors change course, decide against full hand count 2 Arizona GOP officials vote against, then OK hand-count School board candidates tackle district issues at forum Our View: Standing up for democracy in Cochise County Despite chance of lawsuit, Supervisors Judd, Crosby call for ballot hand count Shipping containers along border spark debate Cochise County employee receives threats related to election Helldorado events draw large crowds Supervisors Monday meeting on hand counts not cancelled Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Most Popular Sierra Vista’s Darick Hall heading to the World Series Supervisors change course, decide against full hand count 2 Arizona GOP officials vote against, then OK hand-count School board candidates tackle district issues at forum Our View: Standing up for democracy in Cochise County Despite chance of lawsuit, Supervisors Judd, Crosby call for ballot hand count Shipping containers along border spark debate Cochise County employee receives threats related to election Helldorado events draw large crowds Supervisors Monday meeting on hand counts not cancelled COCHISE COUNTY'S PREMIER ONLINE LOCAL MARKETPLACE! Buy Local Make your nominations for best male and female athlete by sport, male and female athlete of the year, coach of the year as well as courage awards, and team of the year. Click here to get started
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.