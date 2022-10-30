TUCSON — The Willcox Cowboys took the championship of the 2A San Pedro Region, smashing the Tucson Tanque Verde Hawks 55-6 on Friday, Oct. 29.

The Hawks were on a five-game winning streak, not having allowed a score in any region game, and were 4-0 in the region, 5-4 overall.

