TUCSON — The Willcox Cowboys took the championship of the 2A San Pedro Region, smashing the Tucson Tanque Verde Hawks 55-6 on Friday, Oct. 29.
The Hawks were on a five-game winning streak, not having allowed a score in any region game, and were 4-0 in the region, 5-4 overall.
The Cowboys ended their regular season 5-0 in the region, 8-2 overall, and secured the home field advantage in the playoffs.
The Hawks took first possession, but on the first play of the game a pass was intercepted by Kash Macumber. Willcox drove downfield and with 9:11 left in the first quarter Cristian Pando scored on a 40-yard run. The extra point kick failed and the score was 6-0
On their next possession the Hawks were again stopped by the Cowboys defense, punting away from deep in their own territory and giving Willcox midfield position.
With 2:09 remaining in the first quarter Pando again scored, this time from 25 yards out. The 2-point conversion was good, making it 14-0.
At the start of the second quarter Ayden Fuentes scored on a 1-yard run and his successful extra point made it 21-0.
With 4:23 Pando scored his third TD of the night on a 3-yard run, and another extra point kick by Ayden Fuentes made it 28-0.
With the Hawks at the Willcox 38-yard line, feeling the pressure to answer the Cowboys before the half, they engaged in a series of risky pass-plays and Fuentes made them pay with an interception and return for his second TD. The extra point was missed, but the Cowboys had put it away by halftime, 34-0.
Cowboys halfback Pando was dominant, rushing for 342 yards in 30 carries and scoring six touchdowns. His season is 1,329 rushing yards. Fuentes had 153 on 14 carries and is at 1,170 this year.
Remington Todd and Travis Larson lead the Cowboys with four tackles each.
Tanque Verde made the state tournament as the 15th seed and will face the No. 2-ranked Morenci Wildcats in the first round.
The Cowboys moved from No. 7 to No. 3 in the Arizona Interscholastic Association 2A state rankings and will host 13th-seeded St. Johns in the first round on Nov,. 4, at 7 p.m.
If they win, they will face the winner of No. 12 Veritas Prep and No. 5 Holbrook on Nov. 11.
“Our offensive line did pretty well,” Willcox coach Eric Hjalmarson said. “With our line doing well, and of course our three, Kash Macumber, ‘Guero’ Fuentes and Cristian doing well, it was a win.”
Hjalmarson says not much changes before the postseason.
“We keep doing what we’re doing, maybe iron out a few wrinkles, maybe even get better,” he said.
