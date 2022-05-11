BENSON — With three golfers finishing in the top seven spots, the Willcox Cowboys golf team won the Benson Invitational Golf Tournament Wednesday, May 4, with an overall score of 198.
Five area schools teed off at the San Pedro Golf Course: the Tucson Desert Christian Eagles, Morenci Wildcats, Willcox Cowboys, Thatcher Eagles and the host Benson Bobcats. Due to a scheduling conflict with Benson’s Cap and Gown Parade, the tournament was rescheduled for a later start time and halved to nine holes.
Morenci’s Joey Seballos won the individual tournament with a score of 39. Thatcher’s Caeson Hincha and Kameron “Scratch” VanRenen of Willcox shot a 45. Junior Logan Garza from Benson shot a 46 to round out the top four.
VanRenen found San Pedro’s condition helpful in his performance.
“The course is in great shape,” VanRenen commented. “So much better than last year.”
In late 2021 operations of the golf course shifted from the city of Benson to OB Sports, a Scottsdale-based management company with an Arizona portfolio of 44 projects, including 26 golf courses.
“The city and the company that’s taking care of it, boy they’ve done a good job,” Willcox head coach Eric Hjalmarson agreed. “It’s the same company that takes care of the Safford course, they’ve done a phenomenal job.”
Willcox’s Landon Ward shot a 48, Trevor Ward 49, Kaith Landry Jr. 56 and Travis Larson 63.
Hjalmarson, a first-year coach, and assistant coach Leisha Smyer took on a young team in 2022 with no seniors. Their top three players in the tournament were a sophomore in VanRenen and two freshmen, the Ward cousins.
Smyer has been instrumental in developing his “super-young team,” the coach said. “She does all the magic, she’s really great with this team, I owe her a lot of recognition.”
Eric is the Willcox football coach and three of the boys, Landon Ward, VanRenen and Larson play on the team. He plans to spend his summer in Pinetop, where he was born, and will host some of the players for golf outings.
For Benson, Trystyn Soto shot a 59, Sy Arnold 65, and Garrett Webb 65, with a team overall score of 232.
Ron Rivera replaced Jim Howe as head coach of the Bobcats this year. He and assistant coach Jeff Christiansen taught 10 boys and four girls to play and compete. Rivera is a six-year music teacher at Benson. He hadn’t officially coached before, but had worked with Howe and his players and enjoys golf as a recreational pastime, so he decided to take on the job.
“My assistant coach, Jeff, he’s really great with the kids, gives them very good advice,” Rivera said. “He’s a scratch golfer himself. He’s a good coach.”
Like Willcox, Benson has a young roster.
“We have a really young team, with just one of them having practical experience,” Rivera said. “We really enjoy playing with Willcox. That’s our rival, but we really enjoyed playing against them, it’s always a lot of fun.”
This was Bobcats’ last event of the season.
“We don’t have competitions during the summer, but we try to encourage them to keep practicing.” Rivera said. “We’ve gotten them up to a certain point, feeling more confident about their swing and understanding of the game, we don’t want them to lose that in the offseason.”
Rivera says course manager David Nikitas has been good about providing free rounds of golf to team members who want to play during the summer.
“If those kids come out and keep practicing at their game, when they come back next year, they’ll be better,” he said. “David’s been very nice about that,” he said.
The Eagles scored 201, with Benjamin Knight shooting 51, Porter Conrad 52, Joseph Bull 53 and Joshua Simmons 56.
Senior Daniel Hilton led Desert Christian with a 47. Tom DeLalla had a 56 and Joshua Haynes shot a 62.
