Willcox wins big on Senior Night, Benson, Bisbee, Douglas, Tombstone fall Oct 21, 2022 Oct 21, 2022 Updated 26 min ago

The Willcox Cowboys closed out the home portion of their regular season schedule thumping the Catalina Trojans 52-6 on Senior Night in Willcox.This game was all Willcox as the Cowboys jumped out to an early lead and never looked back.The Willcox win sets up a 2A San Pedro Region championship showdown next Friday in Tucson against the Tanque Verde Hawks who shutout the Tombstone Yellow Jackets 68-0 Friday in Tucson.Both Willcox and Tanque Verde are 4-0 in region play.The Douglas Bulldogs were in Tucson taking on the Mica Mountain Thunderbolts. Mica Mountain gave Douglas its fourth straight loss winning 53-7.Vicente Cardona had Douglas' lone TD which came in the fourth quarter and made the score 53-7.Benson lost its homecoming game to Safford 42-14.Safford led 42-0 at one point in this game before Benson scored.Bisbee was scheduled to play Santa Rita but when the Eagles cancelled their season and forfeited their games the Pumas were forced to find another opponent.San Tan Foothills came down from the Phoenix area and left Bisbee with a 33-14 win on what was Senior Night for the Pumas.Bisbee actually led 6-0 when senior running back Diego Chavez scored on a 46-yard run.The Sabercats tied the game at 6-6 and went on to lead 19-6 at the half.Bisbee closes out its regular season next week at Catalina.
